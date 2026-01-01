Hostinger vs Bluehost
On offer at Hostinger. All included as standard
Expert support.
Available 24/7
विशेषज्ञ सहायता पाएं जब भी आपको आवश्यकता हो। हम आमतौर पर 3 मिनट से कम समय में रिस्पॉन्ड करते हैं। साथ ही हमारी टीम 8+ भाषाएं भी जानती है, ताकि आपका अनुभव सरल हो और आप हमारी सहायता भर भरोसा कर सकें।
Everything you need.
In one place
Keep an eye on everything that’s important to you, with our intuitive dashboard. Designed to be easy-to-use for beginners and professionals alike.
99.9% uptime.
Guaranteed
Day and night your site is working hard. Our 99.9% uptime guarantee means your website is always available, so you and your visitors will enjoy smooth, fast performance, wherever they are in the world.
Head-to-head comparison
I could manage the hosting, domain name, and SSL certificate in one place, which was really refreshing.पूरा रिव्यू पढ़ें
We honestly reference Hostinger as the benchmark for our engineers when providing support.पूरा रिव्यू पढ़ें
Discover why 40+ million website owners choose Hostinger
It’s really a no-brainer. Hostinger’s plans are cheaper, have more features, and perform better than Bluehost.
Hostinger offers better value with lower pricing, faster load times, and a more intuitive interface compared to Bluehost.
Hostinger stands out with its global network of 10 data centers, fast server speeds, and a user-friendly custom control panel.
Pick your perfect plan
