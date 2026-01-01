Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

11 389Ft/év8 139Ft/1. év
29% kedvezmény
Az első évre
.photo

.photo domain – bemutatás

Egy gyors áttekintés, hogy kiválaszthassa és regisztrálhassa .photo domainjét

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

Domain információk a .photo domainhez

Legfelső szintű domain
.photo
TLD típus
gTLD
Minimális regisztrációs időszak
1 év
Maximális regisztrációs időszak
3 év
Domain-adatvédelem
Ingyenes
Regisztrátorzár
IDN (nemzetköziesített) domainek
DNSSEC
ICANN-díj
68 Ft

Miért érdemes a Hostingernél regisztrálni a domainjét?

Nincs szükség technikai tudásra
Nonstop szakértői támogatás
Ingyenes adatvédelem domainjéhez
Ingyenes „hamarosan” vagy „link a bemutatkozásban” oldal
Versenyképes árak
Tippek

Így szerezheti be a legjobb domain nevet

1. Tüntesse fel márkanevét

Használja márkanevét vagy az ahhoz kapcsolódó kulcsszavakat, hogy növelje felismerhetőségét és láthatóságát.
A három szónál rövidebb domainnevek könnyebben olvashatók és emlékezetesebbek.
Kerülje a kötőjeleket, a számokat, a szlenget és a nehezen leírható szavakat.
Válasszon olyan kiterjesztést, amely illik a közönségéhez, legyen az helyi vagy globális.
A jó domainek gyorsan elkelnek – keresse meg a sajátját és biztosítsa be még ma!Keresés

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.photo domain GYIK

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 8 139 Ft for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 11 389 Ft/év. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Törődünk személyes adatai biztonságával

A weboldal a webhely megfelelő működéséhez szükséges, az oldal használatáról adatokat gyűjtő, illetve marketing célú sütiket használ. Az elfogadással beleegyezik a sütik célzott hirdetésekhez, személyre szabáshoz és elemzésekhez történő, Süti szabályzatunkban részletezett felhasználásába.