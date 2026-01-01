Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
11 389Ft/év8 139Ft/1. évAz első évre
29% kedvezmény
.photo domain – bemutatás
Egy gyors áttekintés, hogy kiválaszthassa és regisztrálhassa .photo domainjét
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Domain információk a .photo domainhez
Legfelső szintű domain
.photo
TLD típus
gTLD
Minimális regisztrációs időszak
1 év
Maximális regisztrációs időszak
3 év
Domain-adatvédelem
Ingyenes
Regisztrátorzár
IDN (nemzetköziesített) domainek
DNSSEC
ICANN-díj
68 Ft
Miért érdemes a Hostingernél regisztrálni a domainjét?
Nincs szükség technikai tudásra
Nonstop szakértői támogatás
Ingyenes adatvédelem domainjéhez
Ingyenes „hamarosan” vagy „link a bemutatkozásban” oldal
Versenyképes árak
Tippek
Így szerezheti be a legjobb domain nevet
1. Tüntesse fel márkanevét
Használja márkanevét vagy az ahhoz kapcsolódó kulcsszavakat, hogy növelje felismerhetőségét és láthatóságát.
2. Legyen rövid
A három szónál rövidebb domainnevek könnyebben olvashatók és emlékezetesebbek.
3. A kevesebb több
Kerülje a kötőjeleket, a számokat, a szlenget és a nehezen leírható szavakat.
4. Gondoljon célközönségére
Válasszon olyan kiterjesztést, amely illik a közönségéhez, legyen az helyi vagy globális.
5. Cselekedjen gyorsan
Fedezzen fel más domainkiterjesztéseket
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What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 8 139 Ft for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 11 389 Ft/év. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.