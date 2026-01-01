Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
Vágjon bele!See AI models
Megbízható építők világszerte.
10K+
Users worldwide
Működik az OpenAI, az Anthropic, a LangChain és másokkal.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
AI modellek
Több API kulcs kezelésének kihagyása. Minden modellhez használjon egyet.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modell, beleértve Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modell, beleértve a Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 modell, beleértve Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Modellek váltása újbóli csatlakozás nélkül

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Nézd meg, mit tehet a stack a Hostinger AI Router segítségével

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Tartsa meg az SDK-t. Egy URL-t módosít.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Tartsa meg az SDK-t. Egy URL-t módosít.

Nyomon követési modell használata hPanel

Tekintse meg a modellek szerinti felhasználást, kezelje a megosztott hitelösszeget, és töltse fel egy helyről. Nincs szükség külön szolgáltatói eszköztárra.
Nyomon követési modell használata hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Telepítse az OpenClaw-t vagy a Hermes Agent-t egy kattintással, és automatikusan csatlakozzon a Hostinger AI Router-hoz. Nincs API-kulcs a beillesztésre, nincs konfigurációs fájl a szerkesztésre. Válassza ki az ügynök által használt modellt a hPanel-ből.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Használjon minden nagy modellt, egy egyensúlyt

    Hozzáférés ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, és több külön fiókok vagy számlák nélkül.

  • Módosítsa a modelleket anélkül, hogy megérintené a kódot

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    A krediteket kérésre mérik, így soha nem zárják be a fix havi költségeket.

Get AI router

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

A Hostinger AI Router egy biztonságos végpont és dashboard minden AI modellhez. Ahelyett, hogy minden szolgáltatóval fiókot nyitna, egy API kulcsot kap, amely elérheti a különböző vezető modelleket - mindet itt kezeli a hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Az OpenAI (GPT), az Anthropic (Claude), a Google (Gemini), a Meta (Llama), a Mistral és még sok más, valamint a szöveg, a kép, a hang és a beágyazás nyílt forráskódú modelljei. A modelleket egyetlen paraméter megváltoztatásával és a beszállítói zárolás nélkül lehet váltani vagy összehasonlítani, és az új modellek a szállítás pillanatában elérhetővé válnak.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Saját védőkereteket hozhat létre: bemeneti és kimeneti szűrők, kulcsonkénti kiadási korlátok és sebességkorlátozások. A gyorsítótárcsázás csökkenti az ismétlődő kérések költségeit és késleltetését. Az adatoldalon a felhívásokat és a válaszokat nem használják modellek képzésére.

Használhatom a saját alkalmazásaimban és a Hostingeren kívül is?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

Törődünk személyes adatai biztonságával

A weboldal a webhely megfelelő működéséhez szükséges, az oldal használatáról adatokat gyűjtő, illetve marketing célú sütiket használ. Az elfogadással beleegyezik a sütik célzott hirdetésekhez, személyre szabáshoz és elemzésekhez történő, Süti szabályzatunkban részletezett felhasználásába.