Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Modellek váltása újbóli csatlakozás nélkül
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Nézd meg, mit tehet a stack a Hostinger AI Router segítségével
Route every request to the best available mode
Tartsa meg az SDK-t. Egy URL-t módosít.
Nyomon követési modell használata hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Használjon minden nagy modellt, egy egyensúlyt
Hozzáférés ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, és több külön fiókok vagy számlák nélkül.
Módosítsa a modelleket anélkül, hogy megérintené a kódot
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
A krediteket kérésre mérik, így soha nem zárják be a fix havi költségeket.
Get AI routerStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.