Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

10 329Ft/év6 889Ft/1. év
33% kedvezmény
Az első évre
.gallery

.gallery domain – bemutatás

Egy gyors áttekintés, hogy kiválaszthassa és regisztrálhassa .gallery domainjét

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain információk a .gallery domainhez

Legfelső szintű domain
.gallery
TLD típus
gTLD
Minimális regisztrációs időszak
1 év
Maximális regisztrációs időszak
1 év
Domain-adatvédelem
Ingyenes
Regisztrátorzár
DNSSEC

Miért érdemes a Hostingernél regisztrálni a domainjét?

Nincs szükség technikai tudásra
Nonstop szakértői támogatás
Ingyenes adatvédelem domainjéhez
Ingyenes „hamarosan” vagy „link a bemutatkozásban” oldal
Versenyképes árak
Tippek

Így szerezheti be a legjobb domain nevet

1. Tüntesse fel márkanevét

Használja márkanevét vagy az ahhoz kapcsolódó kulcsszavakat, hogy növelje felismerhetőségét és láthatóságát.
A három szónál rövidebb domainnevek könnyebben olvashatók és emlékezetesebbek.
Kerülje a kötőjeleket, a számokat, a szlenget és a nehezen leírható szavakat.
Válasszon olyan kiterjesztést, amely illik a közönségéhez, legyen az helyi vagy globális.
A jó domainek gyorsan elkelnek – keresse meg a sajátját és biztosítsa be még ma!Keresés

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.gallery domain GYIK

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 6 889 Ft for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 10 329 Ft/év.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Törődünk személyes adatai biztonságával

A weboldal a webhely megfelelő működéséhez szükséges, az oldal használatáról adatokat gyűjtő, illetve marketing célú sütiket használ. Az elfogadással beleegyezik a sütik célzott hirdetésekhez, személyre szabáshoz és elemzésekhez történő, Süti szabályzatunkban részletezett felhasználásába.