Deploy Healthchecks in one click installation.
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring that alerts you the moment a scheduled job fails to run.
Choisissez un pack VPS pour Healthchecks
Chaque pack comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore
Que créer avec Healthchecks ?
Healthchecks monitors whether your periodic jobs actually run when they are supposed to. It works by expecting regular HTTP pings from your cron jobs, backup scripts, and scheduled tasks — if a ping doesn't arrive within the configured grace period, Healthchecks fires an alert through Slack, PagerDuty, email, Discord, Telegram, or any of its 50+ integrations.
Self-hosting Healthchecks on your VPS gives you unlimited checks at a fixed cost, complete privacy over operational metrics, and the reliability of dedicated infrastructure. Your monitoring service runs independently from the systems it watches, so a VPS-level failure is immediately visible to on-call teams.
Fonctionnalités clés de Healthchecks
Simple Ping API
Integrate any cron job or script with a single HTTP GET or POST call — no agent installation and no SDK required for most monitoring scenarios.
50+ Notification Channels
Route alerts to Slack, Discord, Telegram, PagerDuty, Opsgenie, email, webhooks, and dozens more so the right team is notified instantly.
Cron Syntax Scheduling
Define exact schedules using standard cron syntax with configurable grace periods to allow for normal execution variance without false alarms.
Detailed Ping Logs
Every ping is logged with timestamp, duration, exit code, and captured output, giving you a full audit trail for debugging and compliance reporting.
Tag-Based Organization
Group related checks with tags and filter by environment, server, or service to manage hundreds of monitored jobs without losing visibility.
Pourquoi exécuter Healthchecks avec Hostinger ?
Lancement en un clic
Lancez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préconfigurée, sans installation manuelle complexe.
Sécurité garantie
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection contre les attaques DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis le même endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez facilement vos projets.
Lancement en un clic
Lancez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préconfigurée, sans installation manuelle complexe.
Sécurité garantie
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection contre les attaques DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis le même endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez facilement vos projets.
Hébergement VPS Docker fiable
Je suis extrêmement satisfait de l'hébergement VPS de Hostinger ! Leur disponibilité est toujours au top, ce qui assure le bon fonctionnement de mon site. Chaque fois que j'ai eu besoin d'aide, leur équipe de support technique a été rapide, compétente et vraiment efficace.
Avec Hostinger, tout est fluide et fonctionne parfaitement : l'assistant IA et la discussion avec un humain si l'IA ne parvient pas à répondre à votre question. Les VPS sont exceptionnels, sans interruptions. Merci à l'équipe de développement ainsi qu'à toutes les personnes impliquées. Continuez comme ça 🚀
Enfin une entreprise d'hébergement VPS qui fait les choses correctement ! Prix compétitifs. Portail excellent qui respecte le temps de ses utilisateurs. Sauvegardes faciles. Bon support. Fiable. Inspire une confiance totale.
J'ai contacté le support Hostinger après avoir perdu l'accès à mon instance n8n auto-hébergée, et je suis vraiment impressionné. Kodee et Mohammad du support ont été incroyablement patients et efficaces.
Un grand merci à Carla pour son aide concernant la mise à jour de n8n sur mon VPS Hostinger. Professionnelle et compétente, merci encore Carla.
Le VPS Hostinger est absolument exceptionnel. Il fonctionne toujours parfaitement : rapide, stable, jamais de panne, jamais de crash.
Je suis très satisfait des services proposés. Les configurations VPS sont excellentes et les prix des packs restent plus raisonnables que chez certains concurrents.
Découvrez d'autres applications à déployer
Alerta
Plateforme open source de gestion des alertes pour la consolidation des alertes de supervision