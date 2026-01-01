Ghost is an open-source publishing platform designed specifically for professional content creators and online publishers. Unlike traditional blogging platforms, Ghost focuses on providing a distraction-free writing experience, powerful content management, and built-in features for monetization through memberships and subscriptions. With its modern architecture and extensive customization options, Ghost empowers creators to build beautiful, fast websites while maintaining full control over their content and audience.

Common Use Cases

Ghost is widely used by professional bloggers, independent journalists, and content creators who want a modern platform that prioritizes writing and reader experience. It's popular among businesses and startups for company blogs, documentation sites, and content marketing hubs. Many creators also use Ghost to build paid membership communities, offer premium content subscriptions, and send email newsletters directly to their audience. Ghost is particularly well-suited for individuals and teams moving from platforms like Medium, WordPress, or Substack who want more control and flexibility.

Key Features

Modern, distraction-free editor with markdown and rich media support

Built-in membership and subscription management with Stripe integration

Native email newsletter functionality for audience engagement

Customizable themes with a powerful templating system

SEO optimization tools and automatic sitemaps

Content scheduling and workflow management

Multi-user support with role-based permissions

RESTful API for headless CMS implementations

Why deploy Ghost on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Ghost on a Hostinger VPS gives you complete ownership of your content, data, and audience without platform restrictions or revenue sharing. Hostinger VPS provides the dedicated resources and performance needed to run Ghost smoothly with a MySQL database, ensuring fast page loads and reliable access for your readers. With full root access, you can customize your Ghost installation, configure custom domains with SSL, and scale your resources as your audience grows. This makes Hostinger VPS an excellent choice for creators who want a self-hosted Ghost blog with professional features at a predictable cost.