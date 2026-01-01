Ackee is a self-hosted, privacy-focused web analytics platform built with Node.js that provides website traffic insights without compromising user privacy. Designed as an ethical alternative to traditional analytics services, Ackee runs entirely on your own infrastructure, ensuring that visitor data never leaves your control. The platform employs a multi-step anonymization process that strips personally identifiable information while preserving statistically useful analytics data, making it ideal for organizations subject to GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulations.

Common Use Cases

Digital agencies deploy Ackee to provide clients with privacy-compliant analytics dashboards, tracking website performance across multiple client properties from a single centralized installation without exposing visitor data to third-party services. The GraphQL API enables agencies to integrate analytics data directly into client reporting systems and custom dashboards. Privacy-conscious bloggers and content creators use Ackee to understand their audience demographics, popular content, and traffic sources without resorting to invasive tracking technologies that violate user trust. The anonymized tracking approach allows them to make data-driven content decisions while maintaining their commitment to reader privacy. SaaS companies leverage Ackee to monitor landing page performance, track referral sources, and measure marketing campaign effectiveness without installing tracking pixels that slow page loads or trigger cookie consent requirements. Development teams integrate Ackee into their documentation sites and product pages to understand feature adoption patterns and user behavior flows without creating privacy compliance concerns. Educational institutions and non-profit organizations deploy Ackee to analyze website engagement metrics while adhering to strict data protection policies that prohibit sharing visitor information with commercial analytics providers.

Key Features

Privacy-first analytics with multi-step anonymization of visitor data

Self-hosted deployment for complete data ownership and control

Centralized dashboard for monitoring unlimited domains and applications

GraphQL API for programmatic access and custom integrations

Real-time insights into page views, referrers, and visitor durations

Minimalist interface designed for quick data analysis without distraction

Device, browser, and operating system statistics

Geographic data aggregated at country level for privacy

Custom event tracking for measuring specific user interactions

No cookie requirements or consent banners needed

Lightweight tracking script with minimal performance impact

Built-in authentication for secure dashboard access

Why deploy Ackee on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Ackee on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated resources for your analytics infrastructure, ensuring consistent performance even when tracking high-traffic websites with thousands of daily visitors. With self-hosting on your VPS, you eliminate per-site pricing tiers and visitor quotas imposed by SaaS analytics platforms, making Ackee economically viable for tracking unlimited domains regardless of traffic volume. The MongoDB database provides efficient time-series storage for historical analytics data, allowing you to retain visitor statistics indefinitely without storage limitations or data retention policies imposed by third-party services. Full control over your VPS environment enables you to implement custom backup strategies, configure database optimization for your specific traffic patterns, and integrate Ackee with other self-hosted services like Grafana for advanced visualization. Self-hosting ensures that sensitive traffic data never transits through third-party networks, meeting compliance requirements for organizations in healthcare, finance, and government sectors where analytics data must remain within organizational infrastructure boundaries.