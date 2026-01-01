Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain
Lo que tenés que saber sobre el dominio .gallery
What is a .gallery domain?
Who is a .gallery domain for?
Why choose a .gallery domain?
Información del dominio para .gallery
¿Por qué registrar tu dominio con Hostinger?
Cómo tener el mejor nombre de dominio
1. Incluí el nombre de tu marca
2. Hacela corta
3. Menos es más
4. Pensá en tu audiencia
5. No demores
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Preguntas frecuentes: dominio .gallery
What does a .gallery domain mean?
A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.
Is a .gallery domain trusted?
Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.
Should I choose a .gallery domain or .com domain?
Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.
Who can register a .gallery domain?
Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Are there restrictions on .gallery domains?
Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.
How much does a .gallery domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs ARS 45.499 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ARS 68.199/año.
Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.