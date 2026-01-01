Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
Más vendido
78% off
Business
Más herramientas y potencial de crecimiento
ARS 24.999
ARS 5.399 /mes

+2 mes(es) gratis

Elegir plan
Obtené 48 meses por ARS 259.152 (precio regular: ARS 1.199.952). Se renueva a ARS 21.999/mes.
5 apps web de Node.js administradas
Hasta 50 sitios web
5 créditos para vibe coding
2 núcleos de CPU
3 GB de RAM
50 GB del almacenamiento NVMe más rápido del mundo
5 casillas por sitio web – gratis por 1 año

Beneficios de Business

Desarrollá con Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Creador de Sitios Web, Horizons
Dominio gratis por 1 año
Certificados SSL gestionados
GRATIS
CDN interna global
GRATIS
Integración con GitHub con deploys automáticos
Deploys basados en IDE
NUEVO
Backups diarios y a demanda
Firewall de aplicaciones web
Gestión del tráfico mediante bots de IA
Ancho de banda ilimitado
Base de datos MySQL administrada
71% off
Cloud Startup
20 veces más potencia con hosting cloud
ARS 54.299
ARS 15.599 /mes

+2 mes(es) gratis

Elegir plan
Obtené 48 meses por ARS 748.752 (precio regular: ARS 2.606.352). Se renueva a ARS 50.499/mes.
10 apps web de Node.js administradas
NUEVO
Hasta 100 sitios web
5 créditos para vibe coding
4 núcleos de CPU
4 GB de RAM
100 GB del almacenamiento NVMe más rápido del mundo
10 casillas por sitio web – gratis por 1 año

Todo lo del plan Business, más:

Acceso a soporte prioritario 24/7
Obtené más control y estabilidad con una IP dedicada
Manejá picos de tráfico con un boost de potencia por 1 semana o 1 mes
Mejor rendimiento de base de datos y límites de conexión más altos
Más vendido
78% off
Business
Más herramientas y potencial de crecimiento
ARS 24.999
ARS 5.399 /mes

+2 mes(es) gratis

Elegir plan
Obtené 48 meses por ARS 259.152 (precio regular: ARS 1.199.952). Se renueva a ARS 21.999/mes.
5 apps web de Node.js administradas
Hasta 50 sitios web
5 créditos para vibe coding
2 núcleos de CPU
3 GB de RAM
50 GB del almacenamiento NVMe más rápido del mundo
5 casillas por sitio web – gratis por 1 año

Beneficios de Business

Desarrollá con Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Creador de Sitios Web, Horizons
Dominio gratis por 1 año
Certificados SSL gestionados
GRATIS
CDN interna global
GRATIS
Integración con GitHub con deploys automáticos
Deploys basados en IDE
NUEVO
Backups diarios y a demanda
Firewall de aplicaciones web
Gestión del tráfico mediante bots de IA
Ancho de banda ilimitado
Base de datos MySQL administrada
71% off
Cloud Startup
20 veces más potencia con hosting cloud
ARS 54.299
ARS 15.599 /mes

+2 mes(es) gratis

Elegir plan
Obtené 48 meses por ARS 748.752 (precio regular: ARS 2.606.352). Se renueva a ARS 50.499/mes.
10 apps web de Node.js administradas
NUEVO
Hasta 100 sitios web
5 créditos para vibe coding
4 núcleos de CPU
4 GB de RAM
100 GB del almacenamiento NVMe más rápido del mundo
10 casillas por sitio web – gratis por 1 año

Todo lo del plan Business, más:

Acceso a soporte prioritario 24/7
Obtené más control y estabilidad con una IP dedicada
Manejá picos de tráfico con un boost de potencia por 1 semana o 1 mes
Mejor rendimiento de base de datos y límites de conexión más altos

El precio mostrado es la tarifa mensual sin impuestos. El precio total del plan que se paga por adelantado al momento de la compra comprende la tarifa mensual multiplicada por la cantidad de meses del plan, más los impuestos aplicables.

Podés pagar en hasta 12 cuotas

O pagamento pode ser parcelado em até 12x

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

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