Deploy Soketi in one click installation.
Self-hosted, Pusher-compatible WebSocket server for real-time apps with no per-message fees and full protocol compatibility.
Elegí un plan VPS para Soketi
Todos los planes incluyen todo lo que necesitás y más
Lo que podés crear con Soketi
Soketi is a high-performance, open-source WebSocket server that implements the Pusher protocol, making it a fully compatible drop-in replacement for Pusher Channels. Any application already using the Pusher SDK — whether built with Laravel, Next.js, Vue, React, or plain JavaScript — can switch to a self-hosted Soketi instance by changing only a few environment variables, with no code rewrites required.
Self-hosting Soketi on your VPS eliminates per-connection and per-message fees that scale sharply with user growth. Built on uWebSockets.js for high-throughput, low-latency message delivery, Soketi handles thousands of concurrent WebSocket connections at a fixed monthly cost while keeping your real-time data entirely within your own infrastructure.
Funciones principales de Soketi
Pusher Protocol Compatible
Works with all existing Pusher client SDKs and server libraries — switch from Pusher to Soketi by changing environment variables, not code.
Public and Private Channels
Supports public, private, and presence channels out of the box, covering live notifications, collaborative features, and online presence indicators.
High-Performance Core
Built on uWebSockets.js for high-throughput, low-latency message delivery that scales to thousands of concurrent connections efficiently.
HTTP Event API
Trigger events from server-side code via the Pusher-compatible HTTP API, integrating real-time broadcasting into any backend service.
Metrics and Monitoring
Built-in Prometheus-compatible metrics endpoint on port 9601 for monitoring connection counts, message throughput, and server health.
¿Por qué ejecutar Soketi en Hostinger?
Publicación en 1 clic
Tu aplicación lista para usar al instante con una configuración ya preparada. Sin instalación manual ni pasos complejos.
Seguridad confiable
Protegé tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, DDoS y monitoreo continuo.
Docker manager integrado
Ejecutá y gestioná múltiples contenedores de Docker desde un solo lugar. Deploy, actualización y monitoreo simplificado para tus proyectos.
Publicación en 1 clic
Tu aplicación lista para usar al instante con una configuración ya preparada. Sin instalación manual ni pasos complejos.
Seguridad confiable
Protegé tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, DDoS y monitoreo continuo.
Docker manager integrado
Ejecutá y gestioná múltiples contenedores de Docker desde un solo lugar. Deploy, actualización y monitoreo simplificado para tus proyectos.
El mejor hosting VPS con Docker
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