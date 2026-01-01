Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Gratis automatiske ukentlige backups
Skadevare scanner
AI-assistent
kr 66,99 /mnd
30-dagers pengene-tilbake-garanti
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

68% rabatt
KVM 1
kr 210,99
kr 66,99 /mnd
Fornyes ved kr 144,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
1 vCPU kjerne
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe-diskplass
4 TB båndbredde
Mest populær
63% rabatt
KVM 2
kr 258,99
kr 96,99 /mnd
Fornyes ved kr 180,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
2 vCPU-kjerner
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-diskplass
8 TB båndbredde
69% rabatt
KVM 4
kr 433,99
kr 132,99 /mnd
Fornyes ved kr 336,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
4 vCPU-kjerner
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe-diskplass
16 TB båndbredde
66% rabatt
KVM 8
kr 782,99
kr 264,99 /mnd
Fornyes ved kr 601,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
8 vCPU-kjerner
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe-diskplass
32 TB båndbredde
68% rabatt
KVM 1
kr 210,99
kr 66,99 /mnd
Fornyes ved kr 144,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
1 vCPU kjerne
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe-diskplass
4 TB båndbredde
Mest populær
63% rabatt
KVM 2
kr 258,99
kr 96,99 /mnd
Fornyes ved kr 180,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
2 vCPU-kjerner
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-diskplass
8 TB båndbredde
69% rabatt
KVM 4
kr 433,99
kr 132,99 /mnd
Fornyes ved kr 336,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
4 vCPU-kjerner
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe-diskplass
16 TB båndbredde
66% rabatt
KVM 8
kr 782,99
kr 264,99 /mnd
Fornyes ved kr 601,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
8 vCPU-kjerner
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe-diskplass
32 TB båndbredde

Hver plan har alt du trenger og mer

AMD EPYC-prosessorer
NVMe SSD-lagring
Datasentre over hele verden
Gratis ukentlige sikkerhetskopier
Brannmuradministrasjon
1 Gbps nettverkshastighet
Offentlig API
AI-assistent drevet av MCP
Gratis domene i 1 år
AMD EPYC-prosessorer
NVMe SSD-lagring
Datasentre over hele verden
Gratis ukentlige sikkerhetskopier
Brannmuradministrasjon
1 Gbps nettverkshastighet
Offentlig API
AI-assistent drevet av MCP
Gratis domene i 1 år

Alle planer betales på forhånd. Månedsprisen gjenspeiler den totale planprisen delt på antall måneder i planen din.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Anbefalt serverplassering:

Sjekker...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Jeg er utrolig fornøyd med Hostingers VPS-hosting! Oppetiden deres er gjennomgående førsteklasses, noe som sørger for at nettstedet mitt kjører problemfritt. Når jeg har trengt hjelp, har deres tekniske supportteam vært raske, kunnskapsrike og genuint hjelpsomme.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Alt går knirkefritt og bra med Hostinger, AI-chatboten + menneskelig chat, hvis AI ikke kan løse spørsmålet ditt. Å, og VPS-en deres er bare fantastisk, ingen oppturer og nedturer. Takk til utviklerteamet og alle andre involverte. Stå på 🚀

Noel
Noel

Endelig et VPS-hostingselskap som gjør det riktig! Godt priset. Utmerket portal som respekterer brukernes tid. Sømløse sikkerhetskopier. God kundestøtte. Pålitelig. Føles bunnsolid.

Omkar
Omkar

Jeg kontaktet Hostinger-kundestøtte etter å ha mistet tilgangen til min selvhostede n8n-instans, og jeg kunne ikke vært mer imponert. Kodee og Mohammad fra kundesupport-teamet var utrolig tålmodige og grundige.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Tusen takk til Carla for at hun hjalp meg med denne N8N-oppgraderingen på Hostinger VPS-en min. Profesjonell og kunnskapsrik, takk igjen Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS er helt enestående. Den fungerer rett og slett alltid. Den er alltid rask og stabil. Aldri nede, krasjer aldri.

Martin K
Martin K

Selskapet gjør det bra, og jeg er veldig fornøyd med de spesifikke tjenestene jeg bruker gjennom dem. Ikke så dyrt som noen steder med virkelig gode VPS-oppsett og prisplaner.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

30 dagers pengene-tilbake-garanti

Prøv det risikofritt med vår 30-dagers pengene-tilbake-garanti. Se vår angrerett for detaljer.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

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