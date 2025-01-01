Up to 71% off
ClusterControl VPS hosting
Multiple databases. Multiple nodes. No problem
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
RM 19.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect ClusterControl VPS hosting plan
24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
60% OFF
KVM 1
RM 19.99 /mo
Renews at RM 36.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
69% OFF
KVM 2
RM 24.99 /mo
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
71% OFF
KVM 4
RM 37.99 /mo
Renews at RM 98.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
70% OFF
KVM 8
RM 74.99 /mo
Renews at RM 197.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Simplify and optimize database management with ClusterControl VPS
ClusterControl is a full life-cycle database management tool that simplifies and streamlines the administration of data systems.ClusterControl VPs hosting manages multiple database nodes from one place and standardizes database cluster deployment, displaying it on a simple-to-use interface.
Complex data. Multiple sources. One solution
Manage complex data systems smoothly, securely, and efficiently with ClusterControl VPS hosting.
Flexible. ScalableScale your resources, adding extra nodes, clusters, RAM, CPUs or storage, whenever you need them.
Powerful. EfficientEnjoy high-speed data cluster responsiveness, whatever the traffic. 99.9% uptime. Guaranteed.
Secure. CompliantRelax safe in the knowledge your server has a dedicated IP address, DDoS protection, built-in firewall, weekly back-ups and malware scanner.
Ask Kodee
Kodee – your knowledgeable AI assistant – is here to help with all your VPS server needs.From configuring your server to managing it effectively and easily long-term, Kodee is ready to execute commands or answer all your VPS-related queries instantly.
VPS hosting you can rely on
Local deployment. Global reach
Choose a server location closer to your audience and boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
ClusterControl VPS hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about ClusterControl virtual private server hosting services.