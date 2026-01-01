Deploy Transmission in one click installation.
Lightweight BitTorrent client with a clean web interface for remote torrent management and headless VPS downloads.
Sélectionnez un forfait VPS pour Transmission
Chaque pack comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore
Ce que vous pouvez construire avec Transmission
Transmission is one of the most popular open-source BitTorrent clients, known for its minimal resource footprint and straightforward web interface. It runs headlessly on a VPS, allowing you to manage downloads remotely from any browser without running a desktop application.
Self-hosting Transmission on a VPS gives you continuous downloading power without keeping a personal machine running. It supports magnet links, DHT, peer exchange, bandwidth scheduling, blocklists, and RPC access for seamless integration with automation tools like Sonarr and Radarr for media management.
Caractéristiques principales de Transmission
Web remote interface
Manage torrents from any browser using the built-in web UI without needing a desktop client or SSH access.
Low resource usage
Transmission is optimized for minimal CPU and memory usage, making it ideal for always-on VPS operation.
Bandwidth scheduling
Set speed limits and active hours to control when and how fast torrents download relative to your other VPS workloads.
Sonarr & Radarr integration
Transmission's RPC API connects directly with automation tools like Sonarr and Radarr for hands-free media management.
Pourquoi exécuter Transmission sur Hostinger
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni étape de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité sur laquelle vous pouvez compter
Gardez vos applications protégées grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection anti-DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis une interface unique. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni étape de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité sur laquelle vous pouvez compter
Gardez vos applications protégées grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection anti-DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis une interface unique. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Emplacement du serveur recommandé :
Vérification en cours...
Déployez localement. Propulsez à l'international.
Un hébergement Docker VPS sur lequel vous pouvez compter
"Je suis incroyablement satisfait de l'hébergement VPS de Hostinger ! Leur taux de disponibilité est constamment au top, ce qui permet à mon site de fonctionner de manière fluide. Chaque fois que j'ai eu besoin d'aide, l'équipe du support technique s'est montrée rapide, compétente et véritablement à l'écoute."
Tout est fluide et excellent avec Hostinger, que ce soit le chatbot IA ou le chat humain si l'IA ne peut pas répondre à votre question. Et leur VPS est tout simplement génial, aucune interruption. Merci à l'équipe de développement et à tous ceux qui ont contribué à son succès. Continuez comme ça ! 🚀
Une offre VPS irréprochable et performante ! Bon rapport qualité-prix, interface fluide, sauvegardes transparentes et fiabilité totale. Une infrastructure solide comme un roc.
J'ai contacté le support Hostinger après avoir perdu l'accès à mon instance n8n auto-hébergée, et je suis vraiment impressionné(e). Kodee et Mohammad de l'équipe de support ont été incroyablement patients et rigoureux.
Un grand merci à Carla pour son aide précieuse lors de la mise à niveau de n8n sur mon VPS Hostinger. Professionnelle et très compétente, merci encore Carla.
Le VPS Hostinger est absolument exceptionnel. Il fonctionne toujours parfaitement. Il est toujours rapide et stable. Jamais d'interruption de service, jamais de plantage.
Une entreprise au top et des services de confiance. Un hébergement VPS performant avec des tarifs ultra-compétitifs face à la concurrence.
Explorez davantage d'applications à déployer
Immich
Immich est une solution de gestion de photos et vidéos auto-hébergée, conçue pour offrir des performances élevées
Airsonic Advanced
Diffusez vos bibliothèques musicales personnelles via un serveur API compatible Subsonic