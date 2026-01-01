Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
31,99€/metams22,99€/1-ieji metaiPirmaisiais metais
Sutaupyk 28 %
Apie .photo domeną
Trumpa apžvalga, padėsianti išsirinkti ir užregistruoti .photo domeną
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Domeno informacija, skirta .photo
Aukščiausio lygio domenas
.photo
Aukščiausio lygio duomenų (TLD) tipas
gTLD
Minimalus registracijos laikotarpis
1 metai
Maksimalus registracijos laikotarpis
3 metų
Domeno privatumo apsauga
Nemokama
RegistrarLock
IDN domenai
DNSSEC
ICANN mokestis
0,17 €
Kodėl verta registruoti domeną su Hostinger?
Nereikia jokių techninių žinių
Visą parą veikianti profesionali pagalba
Nemokama domeno privatumo apsauga
Nemokamas Netrukus arba Profilio nuorodos puslapis
Konkurencingos kainos
Patarimai
Kaip gauti geriausią domeno vardą
1. Įtrauk savo prekės ženklo pavadinimą
Naudok savo prekės ženklą ar atitinkamus raktažodžius, kad padidintum atpažįstamumą ir matomumą paieškos rezultatuose.
2. Rinkis trumpą pavadinimą
Domenų vardus, sudarytus iš trijų žodžių, lengviau perskaityti ir įsiminti.
3. Mažiau yra daugiau
Venk brūkšnelių, skaičių, žargono ir sunkiai rašomų žodžių.
4. Sutelk dėmesį į savo auditoriją
Pasirink plėtinį, kuris tinka tavo auditorijai – tiek vietinei, tiek pasauliniu mastu.
5. Nesnausk
Ieškok daugiau domeno plėtinių
.lt
Lietuvos klientai to tikisi
.eu
Vienas domenas visai Europai
.online
Jūsų verslas, dirbantis visą parą
.io
Domenas, kurio nori kiekvienas startuolis
.icu
Įkvėpk savo klientus ypatingu domenu – .icu.
.xyz
Gaivus. Modernus. Be galo lankstus.
.pro
Parodyk pasauliui, ką darai geriausiai
.cloud
Kur veikia šiuolaikinis verslas
DUK apie .photo domeną
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 22,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 31,99 €/metams. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.