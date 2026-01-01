Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

31,99/metams22,99/1-ieji metai
Sutaupyk 28 %
Pirmaisiais metais
.photo

Apie .photo domeną

Trumpa apžvalga, padėsianti išsirinkti ir užregistruoti .photo domeną

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

Domeno informacija, skirta .photo

Aukščiausio lygio domenas
.photo
Aukščiausio lygio duomenų (TLD) tipas
gTLD
Minimalus registracijos laikotarpis
1 metai
Maksimalus registracijos laikotarpis
3 metų
Domeno privatumo apsauga
Nemokama
RegistrarLock
IDN domenai
DNSSEC
ICANN mokestis
0,17 €

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Patarimai

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1. Įtrauk savo prekės ženklo pavadinimą

Naudok savo prekės ženklą ar atitinkamus raktažodžius, kad padidintum atpažįstamumą ir matomumą paieškos rezultatuose.
Domenų vardus, sudarytus iš trijų žodžių, lengviau perskaityti ir įsiminti.
Venk brūkšnelių, skaičių, žargono ir sunkiai rašomų žodžių.
Pasirink plėtinį, kuris tinka tavo auditorijai – tiek vietinei, tiek pasauliniu mastu.
Puikūs domenai dingsta greitai – ieškok ir užsitikrink savo domeną jau šiandien.Pradėti paiešką

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DUK apie .photo domeną

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 22,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 31,99 €/metams. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Mums rūpi tavo privatumas

Šioje svetainėje naudojami slapukai, kurie reikalingi tinkamam svetainės veikimui ir duomenų apie tai, kaip joje elgiasi naudotojai, gavimui, o taip pat ir rinkodaros tikslais. Sutikdami pritariate slapukų įrenginyje saugojimui, kad būtų galima taikyti reklamas, jas suasmeninti ir atlikti analizę, kaip aprašyta mūsų Slapukų politikoje.