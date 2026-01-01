Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
Rinktis planąSee AI models
Pasitiki statybininkai visame pasaulyje.
10K+
Users worldwide
Veikia su „OpenAI“, „Anthropic“, „LangChain“ ir kt.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
Dirbtinio intelekto modeliai
Nereikia tvarkyti kelių API raktų. Naudokite po vieną kiekvienam modeliui.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modeliai, įskaitant „Claude Opus 4.8“

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modeliai, įskaitant „Grok 4.3“

Mistralis

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Mėnulio šūvis

2 modeliai, įskaitant Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Perjunkite modelius be pakartotinio prijungimo

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Sužinokite, ką jūsų stekas gali padaryti su „Hostinger“ dirbtinio intelekto maršrutizatoriumi

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Išsaugokite savo SDK. Pakeiskite vieną URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Išsaugokite savo SDK. Pakeiskite vieną URL.

Modelio naudojimo stebėjimas hPanel

Matykite naudojimą pagal modelį, valdykite bendrą kredito likutį ir papildykite sąskaitą vienoje vietoje. Nereikia atskirų paslaugų teikėjų ataskaitų suvestinių.
Modelio naudojimo stebėjimas hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Įdiekite „OpenClaw“ arba „Hermes Agent“ vienu spustelėjimu ir automatiškai prisijunkite prie „Hostinger AI Router“. Nereikia klijuoti API raktų, redaguoti konfigūracijos failų. Pasirinkite agento naudojamą modelį iš „hPanel“.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Naudokite visus pagrindinius modelius, vieną balansą

    Pasiekite „ChatGPT“, „Claude“, „Gemini“ ir kitas paslaugas be atskirų paskyrų ar sąskaitų.

  • Perjunkite modelius neliesdami savo kodo

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Kreditai skaičiuojami pagal užklausą, todėl niekada nesate pririšti prie fiksuotos mėnesinės kainos.

Gaukite AI maršrutizatorių

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

„Hostinger AI Router“ yra saugus galinis taškas ir valdymo skydelis kiekvienam DI modeliui. Užuot atidarius paskyras pas kiekvieną tiekėją, gauni API raktą, kuris pasiekia įvairius pirmaujančius modelius – viskas valdoma tiesiai čia, „hPanel“.

Which AI models can I use?

Visi pagrindiniai: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral ir kiti, taip pat atvirojo kodo modeliai, apimantys tekstą, vaizdą, garsą ir įterptis. Tu gali keisti arba lyginti modelius vos vienu parametro pakeitimu ir be tiekėjo priklausomybės, o nauji modeliai tampa prieinami iškart, kai tik jie pasirodo.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Gali susikurti savo apsaugos mechanizmus – įvesties ir išvesties filtrus, išlaidų limitus kiekvienam raktui ir užklausų dažnio limitus. Talpinimas sumažina išlaidas ir vėlavimą pasikartojančioms užklausoms. Kalbant apie duomenis, tavo užklausos ir atsakymai nėra naudojami modeliams apmokyti.

Ar galiu tai naudoti savo programėlėse ir už Hostinger ribų?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

Mums rūpi tavo privatumas

Šioje svetainėje naudojami slapukai, kurie reikalingi tinkamam svetainės veikimui ir duomenų apie tai, kaip joje elgiasi naudotojai, gavimui, o taip pat ir rinkodaros tikslais. Sutikdami pritariate slapukų įrenginyje saugojimui, kad būtų galima taikyti reklamas, jas suasmeninti ir atlikti analizę, kaip aprašyta mūsų Slapukų politikoje.