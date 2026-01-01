Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistralis
Mėnulio šūvis
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Perjunkite modelius be pakartotinio prijungimo
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Sužinokite, ką jūsų stekas gali padaryti su „Hostinger“ dirbtinio intelekto maršrutizatoriumi
Route every request to the best available mode
Išsaugokite savo SDK. Pakeiskite vieną URL.
Modelio naudojimo stebėjimas hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Naudokite visus pagrindinius modelius, vieną balansą
Pasiekite „ChatGPT“, „Claude“, „Gemini“ ir kitas paslaugas be atskirų paskyrų ar sąskaitų.
Perjunkite modelius neliesdami savo kodo
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Kreditai skaičiuojami pagal užklausą, todėl niekada nesate pririšti prie fiksuotos mėnesinės kainos.
Gaukite AI maršrutizatoriųStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.