Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

28,99/metams19,99/1-ieji metai
Sutaupyk 31 %
Pirmaisiais metais
.gallery

Apie .gallery domeną

Trumpa apžvalga, padėsianti išsirinkti ir užregistruoti .gallery domeną

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domeno informacija, skirta .gallery

Aukščiausio lygio domenas
.gallery
Aukščiausio lygio duomenų (TLD) tipas
gTLD
Minimalus registracijos laikotarpis
1 metai
Maksimalus registracijos laikotarpis
1 metai
Domeno privatumo apsauga
Nemokama
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

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Patarimai

Kaip gauti geriausią domeno vardą

1. Įtrauk savo prekės ženklo pavadinimą

Naudok savo prekės ženklą ar atitinkamus raktažodžius, kad padidintum atpažįstamumą ir matomumą paieškos rezultatuose.
Domenų vardus, sudarytus iš trijų žodžių, lengviau perskaityti ir įsiminti.
Venk brūkšnelių, skaičių, žargono ir sunkiai rašomų žodžių.
Pasirink plėtinį, kuris tinka tavo auditorijai – tiek vietinei, tiek pasauliniu mastu.
Puikūs domenai dingsta greitai – ieškok ir užsitikrink savo domeną jau šiandien.Pradėti paiešką

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DUK apie .gallery domeną

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99 €/metams.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Mums rūpi tavo privatumas

Šioje svetainėje naudojami slapukai, kurie reikalingi tinkamam svetainės veikimui ir duomenų apie tai, kaip joje elgiasi naudotojai, gavimui, o taip pat ir rinkodaros tikslais. Sutikdami pritariate slapukų įrenginyje saugojimui, kad būtų galima taikyti reklamas, jas suasmeninti ir atlikti analizę, kaip aprašyta mūsų Slapukų politikoje.