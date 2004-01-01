Make your brand unforgettable with a .fun domain

6,099/年159（初年度価格）
97％オフ！
初年度価格
.fun
Premium版プラン12ヶ月以上の契約で..funドメインが無料に。

.funドメインを取得すべき理由

.funドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！

.funドメインとは何ですか？

.funドメインは、エンターテイメント、趣味、遊び心のあるプロジェクト向けに設計された汎用トップレベルドメイン（TLD）です。誰でも利用でき、ゲーム、イベント、ユーモアサイト、クリエイティブコミュニティなどでよく使われています。

.funドメインは誰のためのものですか？

.funドメインは、遊び心のあるコンテンツを紹介したり、印象的なブランドを構築したり、気楽な体験を伝えたいと考えているエンターテイメントブログ、ゲームコミュニティ、イベント主催者、パーティーサービス、ユーモアクリエイターなどに適しています。

.funドメインを選ぶ理由とは？

.funドメインは、エンターテイメント性の高いコンテンツであることを明確に示し、訪問者がウェブサイトの内容を一目で理解しやすくするとともに、ブランド名の記憶に残りやすくします。また、ウェブサイト、メール、マーケティングチャネル全体で一貫したブランディングをサポートします。

.funのドメイン情報

TLD
.fun
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
3 年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
プレミアムWhois情報公開代行サービス
アドオン
レジストラロック
DNSSEC
ICANN料金
29円

Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？

専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント

最適なドメイン名を取得する方法

1. 自社のブランド名を含める

ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
人気のドメインを逃さないためにも、できるだけ早く確保しましょう。今すぐ検索してみる

他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる

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現代のビジネスが展開される場所

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.funドメインに関するよくある質問

A .fun domain is a generic web address ending that suggests entertainment, hobbies, or lighthearted content. Today, it’s often used for personal projects, events, games, and playful brands.
Yes. .fun is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email systems, and search engines like other standard domain endings.
Yes, if your site is about entertainment, games, events, or a casual brand name. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .fun if you want a name that matches a playful theme and a .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Anyone can register a .fun domain. It is an open extension, so there are no local presence or industry-only eligibility rules.
Yes, but they are standard domain rules, such as using allowed characters and avoiding reserved names. Availability is checked by the registry, and some names may be blocked or already registered.
At Hostinger, a .fun domain costs 159円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 6,099円/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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