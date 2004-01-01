Give your voice a home with a .blog domain
4,699円/年319円（初年度価格）初年度価格
93％オフ！
.blogドメインを取得すべき理由
.blogドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！
.blogドメインとは何ですか？
.blogドメインは、ブログや個人・企業向けの出版活動のために作成された汎用トップレベルドメイン（TLD）です。誰でも利用でき、ライター、ブランド、コンテンツ重視のウェブサイトなどで広く使われています。
.blogドメインは誰のためのものですか？
.blogドメインは、記事やオピニオンリーダーのための明確な拠点を求めるライター、コンテンツクリエイター、マーケター、メディアチームに最適です。個人のブログ、企業のニュースハブ、ニッチな出版プロジェクトなどにも適しています。
なぜ.blogドメインを選ぶのか？
.blogドメインは、コンテンツ重視のサイトであることを明確に示し、訪問者がウェブサイトを瞬時に理解し、簡単に記憶できるようにします。投稿、メールアドレス、そして長期的なブランド成長において、一貫性のあるプロフェッショナルな選択肢となります。
.blogのドメイン情報
TLD
.blog
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
3 年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
レジストラロック
ICANN料金
29円
Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？
専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント
最適なドメイン名を取得する方法
1. 自社のブランド名を含める
ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
2. 短く簡潔に
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
3. 短ければ短いほどいい
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
4. オーディエンス層について考える
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
5. 早い者勝ち
他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる
.com
世界で最も人気のあるドメイン
.jp
日本の顧客はこれを期待している
.shop
閲覧者を購入者に変える
.io
すべてのスタートアップが欲しがるドメイン
.icu
.icuでビジネスを行っていることをクライアントに示しましょう。
.xyz
新鮮。モダン。限りなく柔軟。
.pro
あなたが最も得意なことを世界に見せつけましょう
.cloud
現代のビジネスが展開される場所
.blogドメインに関するよくある質問
What does a .blog domain mean?
A .blog domain signals that a site is focused on blog content, such as articles, updates, or personal publishing. It is commonly used by writers, creators, and businesses that want a clear publishing identity.
Is a .blog domain trusted?
Yes. A .blog domain is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site and its security than on the extension.
Is a .blog a good domain?
Yes, if you want your site to be clearly identified as a blog or publication. Search engines treat it the same as other domains for SEO, so content quality and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .blog domain or .com domain?
Choose .blog if you want a name that immediately shows your site’s purpose, especially for publishing. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option or if the .blog name you want is unavailable.
Who can register a .blog domain?
Anyone can register a .blog domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility rules or location requirements for registration.
Are there restrictions on .blog domains?
Yes. Like all domains, a .blog name must follow standard DNS rules, and some names may be reserved by the registry. It also cannot include spaces or unsupported characters.
How much does a .blog domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .blog domain costs 319円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 4,699円/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.