Give your voice a home with a .blog domain

4,699/年319（初年度価格）
93％オフ！
初年度価格
.blog

.blogドメインを取得すべき理由

.blogドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！

.blogドメインとは何ですか？

.blogドメインは、ブログや個人・企業向けの出版活動のために作成された汎用トップレベルドメイン（TLD）です。誰でも利用でき、ライター、ブランド、コンテンツ重視のウェブサイトなどで広く使われています。

.blogドメインは誰のためのものですか？

.blogドメインは、記事やオピニオンリーダーのための明確な拠点を求めるライター、コンテンツクリエイター、マーケター、メディアチームに最適です。個人のブログ、企業のニュースハブ、ニッチな出版プロジェクトなどにも適しています。

なぜ.blogドメインを選ぶのか？

.blogドメインは、コンテンツ重視のサイトであることを明確に示し、訪問者がウェブサイトを瞬時に理解し、簡単に記憶できるようにします。投稿、メールアドレス、そして長期的なブランド成長において、一貫性のあるプロフェッショナルな選択肢となります。

.blogのドメイン情報

TLD
.blog
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
3 年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
レジストラロック
ICANN料金
29円

Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？

専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント

最適なドメイン名を取得する方法

1. 自社のブランド名を含める

ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
人気のドメインを逃さないためにも、できるだけ早く確保しましょう。今すぐ検索してみる

他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる

.com

世界で最も人気のあるドメイン

3,129円499（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.jp

日本の顧客はこれを期待している

6,259円4,699（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.shop

閲覧者を購入者に変える

5,479円159（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.io

すべてのスタートアップが欲しがるドメイン

11,739円5,009（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.icu

.icuでビジネスを行っていることをクライアントに示しましょう。

2,509円319（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.xyz

新鮮。モダン。限りなく柔軟。

3,129円319（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.pro

あなたが最も得意なことを世界に見せつけましょう

5,009円469（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.cloud

現代のビジネスが展開される場所

4,069円319（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.blogドメインに関するよくある質問

A .blog domain signals that a site is focused on blog content, such as articles, updates, or personal publishing. It is commonly used by writers, creators, and businesses that want a clear publishing identity.
Yes. A .blog domain is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site and its security than on the extension.
Yes, if you want your site to be clearly identified as a blog or publication. Search engines treat it the same as other domains for SEO, so content quality and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .blog if you want a name that immediately shows your site’s purpose, especially for publishing. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option or if the .blog name you want is unavailable.
Anyone can register a .blog domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility rules or location requirements for registration.
Yes. Like all domains, a .blog name must follow standard DNS rules, and some names may be reserved by the registry. It also cannot include spaces or unsupported characters.
At Hostinger, a .blog domain costs 319円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 4,699円/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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