7 Days to Die server hosting

If you opt for Hostinger’s Game Panel hosting service, setting up a 7 Days to Die server will take just a few steps, as this game comes pre-installed.

You will simply have to open your game control panel, click Create Instance, and select 7 Days to Die. Once the process is complete, double-click the instance and press Start to run your game server. Now, you just have to get your Connection info details to connect to the server and start playing online.

If you need more detailed instructions or want to set up the server manually, follow our tutorial on how to set up a dedicated 7 Days to Die server.