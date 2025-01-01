Up to 80% off

7 Days to Die server hosting

Reliable servers for the post-apocalyptic world

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₹  609.00 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
7 days hero

Pick your 7 Days to Die VPS hosting plan

24/7 support

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

Every plan has everything you need and more

Mod support
DDoS protection
Full root access
One-click installation
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free weekly backups
Data centers worldwide
Host multiple games
AMD EPYC processors
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Your server, your customization

7 Days to Die is a survival horror game – you will have to make it in a world infested with zombies. Gather resources, craft weapons, and build shelters – do what you must to survive.

Want a more interesting game? Install mods, customize server settings, or play with your friends exclusively – all possible with our 7 Days to Die server hosting.
7 days 1

Secure 7 Days to Die servers for seamless gameplay

Host your 7 Days to Die server on a reliable and scalable VPS infrastructure. Enjoy stable games with a 99.9% uptime guarantee, and play with as many players as you want – we don’t charge extra.
7 days 2

Customized gameplay

Full root access means full control over your game. Install mods, create new weapons, generate new game world, or make zombies stronger.
7 days 3

Optimal performance

Your game server will run on top-tier AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage. What about speed? Enjoy a 300 Mb/s network infrastructure for you.
7 days 4

Scalable resources

Want to try random world generation? Invite 10 more friends to play? Don’t worry about your server resources – you can update them anytime.

Start killing zombies with reliable 7 Days to Die hosting

We’ll protect your undead legacy

Secure game server with a dedicated IP, a built-in firewall and traffic filter, DDoS protection, and a malware scanner – handle malware automatically.

Before making major changes to your server settings, be sure to take a free manual snapshot. If anything, easily restore your game using the latest free automatic backup.
7 days 5

Game Panel hosting company you can rely on

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Host your game server where you play

Choose from data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select a server location close to your players and get a better gaming experience with low latency.

datacenters

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

7 Days to Die server hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about 7 Days to Die virtual private server hosting services.

What is 7 Days to Die hosting?

How do I set up a 7 Days to Die server?

What are the system requirements for hosting a 7 Days to Die server?

Can I transfer my 7 Days to Die server to Hostinger?

How much does it cost to host a 7 Days to Die server?

What support options are available for 7 Days to Die server hosting?