בניית מערכות שניתן להרחיב עם דומיין .systems

151.99/שנה48.99שנה ראשונה
חסכו 68%
לשנה הראשונה
.systems

אודות דומיין .systems

סקירה מהירה שתעזור לכם לבחור ולרשום דומיין .systems

מהו דומיין .systems?

.systems הוא דום כללי (TLD) המתאים לעסקים, ספקי IT, חברות הנדסה וארגונים המציעים פתרונות מורכבים, תשתיות או שירותים, תוך דגש על עבודה מובנית ומערכתית.

למי מיועד דומיין .systems?

דומיין .systems מתאים ליועצי IT, ספקי תוכנה, אינטגרטורי מערכות וספקי תשתית המציעים פתרונות טכניים מורכבים ותמיכה. הוא מתאים הן לפרויקטים נישה והן לחברות טכנולוגיה מבוססות.

למה לבחור דומיין .systems?

דומיין .systems מאותת על מיקוד טכני מובנה כבר מהביקור הראשון, ומשפר את הבהירות ואת זכירת המותג. הוא תומך בהתאמה עקבית למתן שמות באתרי אינטרנט, בדוא"ל ובתיעוד, ומסייע בשמירה על נוכחות מקוונת מקצועית וניתנת להרחבה.

מידע על הדומיין עבור .systems

סיווג דומיין
.systems
סוג TLD
gTLD
תקופת רישום מינימלית
שנה אחת
תקופת רישום מקסימלית
3 שנים
הגנת פרטיות הדומיין
חינם
RegistrarLock
דומיינים של IDN
DNSSEC
עמלת ICANN
⁦0.69⁩₪

למה לרשום את הדומיין שלך ב-Hostinger?

אין צורך בידע טכני
תמיכה מקצועית 24/7
הגנה על פרטיות הדומיין בחינם
דף בקרוב בחינם או אתר של קישור בביו
מחיר ללא תחרות
טיפים

איך להשיג את שם הדומיין הטוב ביותר

1. כללו את שם המותג שלכם

השתמשו בשם המותג שלכם או במילות מפתח כדי להגביר את הזיהוי והנראות בתוצאות החיפוש.
שמות דומיין מתחת לשלוש מילים קלים יותר לקריאה ולזכירה.
הימנעו ממקפים, מספרים, סלנג ומילים קשות לאיות.
בחרו סיומת שמתאימה לקהל היעד שלכם, בין אם הוא מקומי או גלובלי.
דומיינים מעולים נמכרים במהירות - חפשו ואבטחו את שלכם עוד היום.התחל חיפוש

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שאלות נפוצות אודות דומיין systems

.systems is a generic top-level domain often used for technology, business, and organized processes. It is commonly chosen for sites focused on systems, platforms, engineering, or operations.
Yes. .systems is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your website and security than on the extension.
Yes, if your site is about technology, operations, or structured services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Choose .systems if you want a name that clearly fits a technical or process-focused project, especially when your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Anyone can register a .systems domain. There are no special residency or industry requirements, so individuals and businesses can both use it.
The main rules are standard domain naming rules: the name must be valid, use allowed characters, and stay within registry length limits. Reserved or abusive names may be blocked by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .systems domain costs ⁦48.99⁩₪ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ⁦151.99⁩₪/שנה. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

הפרטיות שלכם חשובה לנו

אתר זה משתמש בעוגיות אשר נחוצות לתפקודו התקין של האתר וכדי לקבל מידע אודות שימושכם בו, כמו גם למטרות שיווקיות. ע"י מתן אישורכם, אתם מסכימים לאחסון עוגיות במכשירכם עבור פרסום ממוקד, התאמה-אישית, וניתוח נתונים כמתואר במדיניות העוגיות שלנו.