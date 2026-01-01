בניית מערכות שניתן להרחיב עם דומיין .systems
151.99₪/שנה48.99₪שנה ראשונהלשנה הראשונה
חסכו 68%
אודות דומיין .systems
סקירה מהירה שתעזור לכם לבחור ולרשום דומיין .systems
מהו דומיין .systems?
.systems הוא דום כללי (TLD) המתאים לעסקים, ספקי IT, חברות הנדסה וארגונים המציעים פתרונות מורכבים, תשתיות או שירותים, תוך דגש על עבודה מובנית ומערכתית.
למי מיועד דומיין .systems?
דומיין .systems מתאים ליועצי IT, ספקי תוכנה, אינטגרטורי מערכות וספקי תשתית המציעים פתרונות טכניים מורכבים ותמיכה. הוא מתאים הן לפרויקטים נישה והן לחברות טכנולוגיה מבוססות.
למה לבחור דומיין .systems?
דומיין .systems מאותת על מיקוד טכני מובנה כבר מהביקור הראשון, ומשפר את הבהירות ואת זכירת המותג. הוא תומך בהתאמה עקבית למתן שמות באתרי אינטרנט, בדוא"ל ובתיעוד, ומסייע בשמירה על נוכחות מקוונת מקצועית וניתנת להרחבה.
מידע על הדומיין עבור .systems
סיווג דומיין
.systems
סוג TLD
gTLD
תקופת רישום מינימלית
שנה אחת
תקופת רישום מקסימלית
3 שנים
הגנת פרטיות הדומיין
חינם
RegistrarLock
דומיינים של IDN
DNSSEC
עמלת ICANN
0.69₪
למה לרשום את הדומיין שלך ב-Hostinger?
אין צורך בידע טכני
תמיכה מקצועית 24/7
הגנה על פרטיות הדומיין בחינם
דף בקרוב בחינם או אתר של קישור בביו
מחיר ללא תחרות
טיפים
איך להשיג את שם הדומיין הטוב ביותר
1. כללו את שם המותג שלכם
השתמשו בשם המותג שלכם או במילות מפתח כדי להגביר את הזיהוי והנראות בתוצאות החיפוש.
2. תדאגו שזה יהיה קצר
שמות דומיין מתחת לשלוש מילים קלים יותר לקריאה ולזכירה.
3. פחות זה יותר
הימנעו ממקפים, מספרים, סלנג ומילים קשות לאיות.
4. חשבו על הקהל שלכם
בחרו סיומת שמתאימה לקהל היעד שלכם, בין אם הוא מקומי או גלובלי.
5. פעלו מהר
גלו סיומות דומיין אחרות
.com
הדומיין האהוב בעולם
.online
העסק שלך, פתוח 24/7
.shop
הפכו את הגולשים לקונים
.io
הדומיין שכל סטארט-אפ רוצה
.icu
תראו ללקוחות שלכם שאתם עושים עסקים עם icu.
.xyz
רענן. מודרני. גמיש ללא סוף.
.pro
הראו לעולם מה אתם עושים הכי טוב
.cloud
היכן שעסקים מודרניים פועלים
שאלות נפוצות אודות דומיין systems
What does a .systems domain mean?
.systems is a generic top-level domain often used for technology, business, and organized processes. It is commonly chosen for sites focused on systems, platforms, engineering, or operations.
Is a .systems domain trusted?
Yes. .systems is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your website and security than on the extension.
Is a .systems a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about technology, operations, or structured services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .systems domain or .com domain?
Choose .systems if you want a name that clearly fits a technical or process-focused project, especially when your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Who can register a .systems domain?
Anyone can register a .systems domain. There are no special residency or industry requirements, so individuals and businesses can both use it.
Are there restrictions on .systems domains?
The main rules are standard domain naming rules: the name must be valid, use allowed characters, and stay within registry length limits. Reserved or abusive names may be blocked by the registry.
How much does a .systems domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .systems domain costs 48.99₪ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 151.99₪/שנה. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.