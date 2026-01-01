Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
מיסטרל
מונשוט
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
החלפת דגמים ללא חיבור מחדש
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
ראה מה הסטייק שלך יכול לעשות עם Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
שמור על ה-SDK שלך. לשנות כתובת URL אחת.
עקבו אחרי hPanel hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
השתמש בכל מודל גדול, איזון אחד
גישה ChatGPT, קלוד, Gemini, ועוד ללא חשבונות נפרדים או חשבונות.
החלפת דגמים מבלי לגעת בקוד
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
קרדיטים נמדדים לפי בקשה, כך שאתה אף פעם לא נעול על עלות חודשית קבועה.
קבל AI RouterStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.