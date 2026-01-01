Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
בואו נתחילSee AI models
אמין על ידי בונים ברחבי העולם.
10K+
Users worldwide
עובד עם OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain ועוד.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
מודלים AI
דלג על ניהול מפתחות API מרובים. השתמש באחד עבור כל מודל.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 דגמים כולל Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 דגמים כולל Grok 4.3

מיסטרל

2 models including Mistral Large 3

מונשוט

2 דגמים כולל Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

שלב 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

החלפת דגמים ללא חיבור מחדש

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

ראה מה הסטייק שלך יכול לעשות עם Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

שמור על ה-SDK שלך. לשנות כתובת URL אחת.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
שמור על ה-SDK שלך. לשנות כתובת URL אחת.

עקבו אחרי hPanel hPanel

ראה שימוש על פי מודל, לנהל את רווח האשראי המשותף שלך, ולהוסיף ממקום אחד. אין צורך בלוחות מדפסת ספקים נפרדים.
עקבו אחרי hPanel hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

התקנת OpenClaw או Hermes Agent בלחיצה אחת ותחבר באופן אוטומטי ל- Hostinger AI Router. אין מפתחות API להדביק, אין קבצי תצורה לערוך. בחר את הדגם שהסוכן שלך משתמש מ- hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • השתמש בכל מודל גדול, איזון אחד

    גישה ChatGPT, קלוד, Gemini, ועוד ללא חשבונות נפרדים או חשבונות.

  • החלפת דגמים מבלי לגעת בקוד

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    קרדיטים נמדדים לפי בקשה, כך שאתה אף פעם לא נעול על עלות חודשית קבועה.

קבל AI Router

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router הוא נקודת קצה ולוח מחוונים מאובטחים לכל מודל AI. במקום לפתוח חשבונות אצל כל ספק, אתם מקבלים מפתח API שמגיע למגוון מודלים מובילים — כולם מנוהלים כאן ב-hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

כל הגדולים: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral, ועוד, בתוספת מודלי קוד פתוח בתחומי טקסט, תמונה, אודיו, והטמעות. ניתן להחליף או להשוות מודלים עם שינוי פרמטר יחיד וללא תלות בספק, ומודלים חדשים הופכים זמינים ברגע שהם משוחררים.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

אתם יכולים לבנות מנגנוני הגנה משלכם — מסנני קלט ופלט, מגבלות הוצאה לכל מפתח ומגבלות קצב. שמירה במטמון מפחיתה עלויות וזמני אחזור בבקשות חוזרות. בצד הנתונים, ההנחיות והתגובות שלכם אינם משמשים לאימון מודלים.

האם ניתן להשתמש בזה באפליקציות שלי ומחוץ ל-Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

הפרטיות שלכם חשובה לנו

אתר זה משתמש בעוגיות אשר נחוצות לתפקודו התקין של האתר וכדי לקבל מידע אודות שימושכם בו, כמו גם למטרות שיווקיות. ע"י מתן אישורכם, אתם מסכימים לאחסון עוגיות במכשירכם עבור פרסום ממוקד, התאמה-אישית, וניתוח נתונים כמתואר במדיניות העוגיות שלנו.