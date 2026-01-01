קנה מידה ללא גבולות עם דומיין .cloud
96.99₪/שנה7.99₪שנה ראשונהלשנה הראשונה
חסכו 92%
אודות דומיין .cloud
סקירה מהירה שתעזור לכם לבחור ולרשום דומיין .cloud
מהו דומיין .cloud?
.cloud הוא דומיין כללי (TLD) המיועד לשירותי ענן, מוצרי SaaS ופרויקטים דיגיטליים. הוא פתוח לכולם, מה שהופך אותו לפופולרי עבור עסקי טכנולוגיה, מפתחים וכלים מקוונים.
למי מתאים דומיין .cloud?
דומיין .cloud אידיאלי לספקי SaaS, חברות אירוח, יועצי IT ומפתחים המציגים כלים או פלטפורמות מבוססי ענן. הוא מתאים לדפי נחיתה של מוצרים, שירותי תשתית ותיקים טכנולוגיים מודרניים.
למה לבחור דומיין .cloud?
דומיין .cloud מאותת בבירור על שירותים מקוונים ותשתית מודרנית, ועוזר למבקרים להבין במהירות את המיקוד שלכם. הוא תומך במיתוג ברור באתר האינטרנט, בדוא"ל ובשיווק שלכם ככל שהעסק שלכם מתפתח.
מידע על הדומיין עבור .cloud
סיווג דומיין
.cloud
סוג TLD
gTLD
תקופת רישום מינימלית
שנה אחת
תקופת רישום מקסימלית
3 שנים
הגנת פרטיות הדומיין
חינם
הגנה פרימיום על דומיין
תוסף
RegistrarLock
דומיינים של IDN
DNSSEC
עמלת ICANN
0.69₪
למה לרשום את הדומיין שלך ב-Hostinger?
אין צורך בידע טכני
תמיכה מקצועית 24/7
הגנה על פרטיות הדומיין בחינם
דף בקרוב בחינם או אתר של קישור בביו
מחיר ללא תחרות
טיפים
איך להשיג את שם הדומיין הטוב ביותר
1. כללו את שם המותג שלכם
השתמשו בשם המותג שלכם או במילות מפתח כדי להגביר את הזיהוי והנראות בתוצאות החיפוש.
2. תדאגו שזה יהיה קצר
שמות דומיין מתחת לשלוש מילים קלים יותר לקריאה ולזכירה.
3. פחות זה יותר
הימנעו ממקפים, מספרים, סלנג ומילים קשות לאיות.
4. חשבו על הקהל שלכם
בחרו סיומת שמתאימה לקהל היעד שלכם, בין אם הוא מקומי או גלובלי.
5. פעלו מהר
גלו סיומות דומיין אחרות
.com
הדומיין האהוב בעולם
.online
העסק שלך, פתוח 24/7
.shop
הפכו את הגולשים לקונים
.io
הדומיין שכל סטארט-אפ רוצה
.icu
תראו ללקוחות שלכם שאתם עושים עסקים עם icu.
.xyz
רענן. מודרני. גמיש ללא סוף.
.pro
הראו לעולם מה אתם עושים הכי טוב
.cloud
היכן שעסקים מודרניים פועלים
שאלות נפוצות אודות דומיין cloud
What does a .cloud domain mean?
A .cloud domain usually signals a connection to cloud computing, online storage, or internet-based services. It was created for that theme, but today it’s also used by brands and projects that want a modern, tech-focused web address.
Is a .cloud domain trusted?
Yes. .cloud is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and email setup than on the extension itself.
Is a .cloud a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about cloud services, software, or a tech brand. Search engines treat .cloud the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .cloud domain or .com domain?
Choose .cloud if you want a name that matches a cloud-related business or if your preferred .com is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general-purpose brand.
Who can register a .cloud domain?
Anyone can register a .cloud domain. It is not limited to companies, developers, or people in any specific country.
Are there restrictions on .cloud domains?
There are standard domain rules, like using allowed characters and meeting length limits. Reserved names may be unavailable, but there are no special use restrictions for the extension itself.
How much does a .cloud domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .cloud domain costs 7.99₪ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 96.99₪/שנה. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.