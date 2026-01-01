קנה מידה ללא גבולות עם דומיין .cloud

96.99/שנה7.99שנה ראשונה
חסכו 92%
לשנה הראשונה
.cloud

אודות דומיין .cloud

סקירה מהירה שתעזור לכם לבחור ולרשום דומיין .cloud

מהו דומיין .cloud?

.cloud הוא דומיין כללי (TLD) המיועד לשירותי ענן, מוצרי SaaS ופרויקטים דיגיטליים. הוא פתוח לכולם, מה שהופך אותו לפופולרי עבור עסקי טכנולוגיה, מפתחים וכלים מקוונים.

למי מתאים דומיין .cloud?

דומיין .cloud אידיאלי לספקי SaaS, חברות אירוח, יועצי IT ומפתחים המציגים כלים או פלטפורמות מבוססי ענן. הוא מתאים לדפי נחיתה של מוצרים, שירותי תשתית ותיקים טכנולוגיים מודרניים.

למה לבחור דומיין .cloud?

דומיין .cloud מאותת בבירור על שירותים מקוונים ותשתית מודרנית, ועוזר למבקרים להבין במהירות את המיקוד שלכם. הוא תומך במיתוג ברור באתר האינטרנט, בדוא"ל ובשיווק שלכם ככל שהעסק שלכם מתפתח.

מידע על הדומיין עבור .cloud

סיווג דומיין
.cloud
סוג TLD
gTLD
תקופת רישום מינימלית
שנה אחת
תקופת רישום מקסימלית
3 שנים
הגנת פרטיות הדומיין
חינם
הגנה פרימיום על דומיין
תוסף
RegistrarLock
דומיינים של IDN
DNSSEC
עמלת ICANN
⁦0.69⁩₪

למה לרשום את הדומיין שלך ב-Hostinger?

אין צורך בידע טכני
תמיכה מקצועית 24/7
הגנה על פרטיות הדומיין בחינם
דף בקרוב בחינם או אתר של קישור בביו
מחיר ללא תחרות
טיפים

איך להשיג את שם הדומיין הטוב ביותר

1. כללו את שם המותג שלכם

השתמשו בשם המותג שלכם או במילות מפתח כדי להגביר את הזיהוי והנראות בתוצאות החיפוש.
שמות דומיין מתחת לשלוש מילים קלים יותר לקריאה ולזכירה.
הימנעו ממקפים, מספרים, סלנג ומילים קשות לאיות.
בחרו סיומת שמתאימה לקהל היעד שלכם, בין אם הוא מקומי או גלובלי.
דומיינים מעולים נמכרים במהירות - חפשו ואבטחו את שלכם עוד היום.התחל חיפוש

גלו סיומות דומיין אחרות

.com

הדומיין האהוב בעולם

⁦73.99⁩₪9.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.online

העסק שלך, פתוח 24/7

⁦133.99⁩₪3.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.shop

הפכו את הגולשים לקונים

⁦129.99⁩₪3.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.io

הדומיין שכל סטארט-אפ רוצה

⁦277.99⁩₪118.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.icu

תראו ללקוחות שלכם שאתם עושים עסקים עם icu.

⁦59.99⁩₪7.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.xyz

רענן. מודרני. גמיש ללא סוף.

⁦73.99⁩₪7.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.pro

הראו לעולם מה אתם עושים הכי טוב

⁦118.99⁩₪11.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.cloud

היכן שעסקים מודרניים פועלים

⁦96.99⁩₪7.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

שאלות נפוצות אודות דומיין cloud

A .cloud domain usually signals a connection to cloud computing, online storage, or internet-based services. It was created for that theme, but today it’s also used by brands and projects that want a modern, tech-focused web address.
Yes. .cloud is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and email setup than on the extension itself.
Yes, if your site is about cloud services, software, or a tech brand. Search engines treat .cloud the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Choose .cloud if you want a name that matches a cloud-related business or if your preferred .com is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general-purpose brand.
Anyone can register a .cloud domain. It is not limited to companies, developers, or people in any specific country.
There are standard domain rules, like using allowed characters and meeting length limits. Reserved names may be unavailable, but there are no special use restrictions for the extension itself.
At Hostinger, a .cloud domain costs ⁦7.99⁩₪ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ⁦96.99⁩₪/שנה. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

הפרטיות שלכם חשובה לנו

אתר זה משתמש בעוגיות אשר נחוצות לתפקודו התקין של האתר וכדי לקבל מידע אודות שימושכם בו, כמו גם למטרות שיווקיות. ע"י מתן אישורכם, אתם מסכימים לאחסון עוגיות במכשירכם עבור פרסום ממוקד, התאמה-אישית, וניתוח נתונים כמתואר במדיניות העוגיות שלנו.