לעזור לאנשים לפתור את הבעיות שלהם עם דומיין .solutions
133.99₪/שנה14.99₪שנה ראשונהלשנה הראשונה
חסכו 89%
אודות דומיין .solutions
סקירה מהירה שתעזור לכם לבחור ולרשום דומיין .solutions
מהו דומיין .solutions?
.solutions הוא דום כללי (TLD) המתאים לעסקים ולאנשי מקצוע המציעים שירותים, תשובות או פתרון בעיות. הוא נמצא בשימוש נרחב עבור חברות ייעוץ, ספקי טכנולוגיה ואתרים המתמקדים בתמיכה.
למי מיועד דומיין .solutions?
דומיין .solutions מתאים ליועצים, סוכנויות, ספקי תוכנה וסטארט-אפים טכנולוגיים המתמקדים בפתרון בעיות של לקוחות. הוא מאותת על מומחיות בפתרון בעיות עבור עסקי שירות, כלי SaaS ופלטפורמות תמיכה.
למה לבחור דומיין .solutions?
דומיין .solutions מאותת בבירור שאתם מספקים תשובות ושירותי פתרון בעיות, ועוזרים למבקרים להבין את הערך שלכם במהירות. הוא תומך במיתוג עקבי באתר האינטרנט, בדוא"ל ובשיווק שלכם ככל שהעסק שלכם מתפתח.
מידע על הדומיין עבור .solutions
סיווג דומיין
.solutions
סוג TLD
gTLD
תקופת רישום מינימלית
שנה אחת
תקופת רישום מקסימלית
שנה אחת
הגנת פרטיות הדומיין
חינם
RegistrarLock
דומיינים של IDN
DNSSEC
עמלת ICANN
0.69₪
למה לרשום את הדומיין שלך ב-Hostinger?
אין צורך בידע טכני
תמיכה מקצועית 24/7
הגנה על פרטיות הדומיין בחינם
דף בקרוב בחינם או אתר של קישור בביו
מחיר ללא תחרות
טיפים
איך להשיג את שם הדומיין הטוב ביותר
1. כללו את שם המותג שלכם
השתמשו בשם המותג שלכם או במילות מפתח כדי להגביר את הזיהוי והנראות בתוצאות החיפוש.
2. תדאגו שזה יהיה קצר
שמות דומיין מתחת לשלוש מילים קלים יותר לקריאה ולזכירה.
3. פחות זה יותר
הימנעו ממקפים, מספרים, סלנג ומילים קשות לאיות.
4. חשבו על הקהל שלכם
בחרו סיומת שמתאימה לקהל היעד שלכם, בין אם הוא מקומי או גלובלי.
5. פעלו מהר
גלו סיומות דומיין אחרות
.com
הדומיין האהוב בעולם
.online
העסק שלך, פתוח 24/7
.shop
הפכו את הגולשים לקונים
.io
הדומיין שכל סטארט-אפ רוצה
.icu
תראו ללקוחות שלכם שאתם עושים עסקים עם icu.
.xyz
רענן. מודרני. גמיש ללא סוף.
.pro
הראו לעולם מה אתם עושים הכי טוב
.cloud
היכן שעסקים מודרניים פועלים
שאלות נפוצות אודות דומיין solutions
What does a .solutions domain mean?
A .solutions domain is a generic extension often used by businesses, teams, and projects that offer answers or services. Today, people usually read it as a sign that the site is about solving a problem.
Is a .solutions domain trusted?
Yes. .solutions is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website owner and content than the extension.
Is a .solutions a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about products, services, or advice that solve a specific need. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .solutions domain or .com domain?
Choose .solutions if you want a name that clearly matches a problem-solving brand and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Who can register a .solutions domain?
Anyone can register a .solutions domain. There is no special eligibility requirement for individuals, businesses, or organizations.
Are there restrictions on .solutions domains?
Like most domains, a .solutions name must be unique and follow standard naming rules. Reserved names may be unavailable, but there are no special use restrictions tied to the extension.
How much does a .solutions domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .solutions domain costs 14.99₪ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 133.99₪/שנה. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.