Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

106.99/שנה76.99שנה ראשונה
חסכו 28%
לשנה הראשונה
.photo

אודות דומיין .photo

סקירה מהירה שתעזור לכם לבחור ולרשום דומיין .photo

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

מידע על הדומיין עבור .photo

סיווג דומיין
.photo
סוג TLD
gTLD
תקופת רישום מינימלית
שנה אחת
תקופת רישום מקסימלית
3 שנים
הגנת פרטיות הדומיין
חינם
RegistrarLock
דומיינים של IDN
DNSSEC
עמלת ICANN
⁦0.69⁩₪

למה לרשום את הדומיין שלך ב-Hostinger?

אין צורך בידע טכני
תמיכה מקצועית 24/7
הגנה על פרטיות הדומיין בחינם
דף בקרוב בחינם או אתר של קישור בביו
מחיר ללא תחרות
טיפים

איך להשיג את שם הדומיין הטוב ביותר

1. כללו את שם המותג שלכם

השתמשו בשם המותג שלכם או במילות מפתח כדי להגביר את הזיהוי והנראות בתוצאות החיפוש.
שמות דומיין מתחת לשלוש מילים קלים יותר לקריאה ולזכירה.
הימנעו ממקפים, מספרים, סלנג ומילים קשות לאיות.
בחרו סיומת שמתאימה לקהל היעד שלכם, בין אם הוא מקומי או גלובלי.
דומיינים מעולים נמכרים במהירות - חפשו ואבטחו את שלכם עוד היום.התחל חיפוש

גלו סיומות דומיין אחרות

.com

הדומיין האהוב בעולם

⁦73.99⁩₪9.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.online

העסק שלך, פתוח 24/7

⁦133.99⁩₪3.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.shop

הפכו את הגולשים לקונים

⁦129.99⁩₪3.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.io

הדומיין שכל סטארט-אפ רוצה

⁦277.99⁩₪118.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.icu

תראו ללקוחות שלכם שאתם עושים עסקים עם icu.

⁦59.99⁩₪7.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.xyz

רענן. מודרני. גמיש ללא סוף.

⁦73.99⁩₪7.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.pro

הראו לעולם מה אתם עושים הכי טוב

⁦118.99⁩₪11.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.cloud

היכן שעסקים מודרניים פועלים

⁦96.99⁩₪7.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

שאלות נפוצות אודות דומיין photo

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs ⁦76.99⁩₪ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ⁦106.99⁩₪/שנה. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

הפרטיות שלכם חשובה לנו

אתר זה משתמש בעוגיות אשר נחוצות לתפקודו התקין של האתר וכדי לקבל מידע אודות שימושכם בו, כמו גם למטרות שיווקיות. ע"י מתן אישורכם, אתם מסכימים לאחסון עוגיות במכשירכם עבור פרסום ממוקד, התאמה-אישית, וניתוח נתונים כמתואר במדיניות העוגיות שלנו.