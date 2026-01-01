Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
106.99₪/שנה76.99₪שנה ראשונהלשנה הראשונה
חסכו 28%
אודות דומיין .photo
סקירה מהירה שתעזור לכם לבחור ולרשום דומיין .photo
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
מידע על הדומיין עבור .photo
סיווג דומיין
.photo
סוג TLD
gTLD
תקופת רישום מינימלית
שנה אחת
תקופת רישום מקסימלית
3 שנים
הגנת פרטיות הדומיין
חינם
RegistrarLock
דומיינים של IDN
DNSSEC
עמלת ICANN
0.69₪
למה לרשום את הדומיין שלך ב-Hostinger?
אין צורך בידע טכני
תמיכה מקצועית 24/7
הגנה על פרטיות הדומיין בחינם
דף בקרוב בחינם או אתר של קישור בביו
מחיר ללא תחרות
טיפים
איך להשיג את שם הדומיין הטוב ביותר
1. כללו את שם המותג שלכם
השתמשו בשם המותג שלכם או במילות מפתח כדי להגביר את הזיהוי והנראות בתוצאות החיפוש.
2. תדאגו שזה יהיה קצר
שמות דומיין מתחת לשלוש מילים קלים יותר לקריאה ולזכירה.
3. פחות זה יותר
הימנעו ממקפים, מספרים, סלנג ומילים קשות לאיות.
4. חשבו על הקהל שלכם
בחרו סיומת שמתאימה לקהל היעד שלכם, בין אם הוא מקומי או גלובלי.
5. פעלו מהר
גלו סיומות דומיין אחרות
.com
הדומיין האהוב בעולם
.online
העסק שלך, פתוח 24/7
.shop
הפכו את הגולשים לקונים
.io
הדומיין שכל סטארט-אפ רוצה
.icu
תראו ללקוחות שלכם שאתם עושים עסקים עם icu.
.xyz
רענן. מודרני. גמיש ללא סוף.
.pro
הראו לעולם מה אתם עושים הכי טוב
.cloud
היכן שעסקים מודרניים פועלים
שאלות נפוצות אודות דומיין photo
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 76.99₪ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 106.99₪/שנה. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.