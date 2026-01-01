Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

122.99/שנה81.99שנה ראשונה
חסכו 33%
לשנה הראשונה
.gallery

אודות דומיין .gallery

סקירה מהירה שתעזור לכם לבחור ולרשום דומיין .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

מידע על הדומיין עבור .gallery

סיווג דומיין
.gallery
סוג TLD
gTLD
תקופת רישום מינימלית
שנה אחת
תקופת רישום מקסימלית
שנה אחת
הגנת פרטיות הדומיין
חינם
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

למה לרשום את הדומיין שלך ב-Hostinger?

אין צורך בידע טכני
תמיכה מקצועית 24/7
הגנה על פרטיות הדומיין בחינם
דף בקרוב בחינם או אתר של קישור בביו
מחיר ללא תחרות
טיפים

איך להשיג את שם הדומיין הטוב ביותר

1. כללו את שם המותג שלכם

השתמשו בשם המותג שלכם או במילות מפתח כדי להגביר את הזיהוי והנראות בתוצאות החיפוש.
שמות דומיין מתחת לשלוש מילים קלים יותר לקריאה ולזכירה.
הימנעו ממקפים, מספרים, סלנג ומילים קשות לאיות.
בחרו סיומת שמתאימה לקהל היעד שלכם, בין אם הוא מקומי או גלובלי.
דומיינים מעולים נמכרים במהירות - חפשו ואבטחו את שלכם עוד היום.התחל חיפוש

גלו סיומות דומיין אחרות

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הפכו את הגולשים לקונים

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הדומיין שכל סטארט-אפ רוצה

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תראו ללקוחות שלכם שאתם עושים עסקים עם icu.

⁦59.99⁩₪7.99שנה ראשונהבדקו זמינות

.xyz

רענן. מודרני. גמיש ללא סוף.

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היכן שעסקים מודרניים פועלים

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שאלות נפוצות אודות דומיין gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs ⁦81.99⁩₪ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ⁦122.99⁩₪/שנה.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

הפרטיות שלכם חשובה לנו

אתר זה משתמש בעוגיות אשר נחוצות לתפקודו התקין של האתר וכדי לקבל מידע אודות שימושכם בו, כמו גם למטרות שיווקיות. ע"י מתן אישורכם, אתם מסכימים לאחסון עוגיות במכשירכם עבור פרסום ממוקד, התאמה-אישית, וניתוח נתונים כמתואר במדיניות העוגיות שלנו.