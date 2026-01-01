At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs ⁦81.99⁩₪ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ⁦122.99⁩₪/שנה.



Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.