Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain
אודות דומיין .gallery
What is a .gallery domain?
Who is a .gallery domain for?
Why choose a .gallery domain?
מידע על הדומיין עבור .gallery
למה לרשום את הדומיין שלך ב-Hostinger?
איך להשיג את שם הדומיין הטוב ביותר
1. כללו את שם המותג שלכם
2. תדאגו שזה יהיה קצר
3. פחות זה יותר
4. חשבו על הקהל שלכם
5. פעלו מהר
גלו סיומות דומיין אחרות
.com
הדומיין האהוב בעולם
.online
העסק שלך, פתוח 24/7
.shop
הפכו את הגולשים לקונים
.io
הדומיין שכל סטארט-אפ רוצה
.icu
תראו ללקוחות שלכם שאתם עושים עסקים עם icu.
.xyz
רענן. מודרני. גמיש ללא סוף.
.pro
הראו לעולם מה אתם עושים הכי טוב
.cloud
היכן שעסקים מודרניים פועלים
שאלות נפוצות אודות דומיין gallery
What does a .gallery domain mean?
A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.
Is a .gallery domain trusted?
Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.
Should I choose a .gallery domain or .com domain?
Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.
Who can register a .gallery domain?
Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Are there restrictions on .gallery domains?
Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.
How much does a .gallery domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 81.99₪ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 122.99₪/שנה.
Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.