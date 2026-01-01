Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
753,99Kč/rok538,99Kč/1. ročníkPro první rok
Ušetřete 29 %
O doméně .photo
Stručný průvodce výběrem a registrací domény .photo
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Informace o doméně .photo
TLD
.photo
Typ TLD
gTLD
Minimální doba registrace
1 rok
Maximální doba registrace
3 let
Ochrana soukromí domény
Zdarma
Zámek registrátora
Domény s diakritikou
DNSSEC
Poplatek ICANN
4,38 Kč
Proč si zaregistrovat doménu právě u Hostingeru?
Není zapotřebí technických znalostí
Nepřetržitá odborná podpora
Ochrana soukromí domény zdarma
Stránka „Již brzy“ nebo rozcestník zdarma
Výhodné ceny
Tipy
Jak získat tu nejlepší doménu
1. Uveďte název své značky
Použijte název své značky nebo klíčová slova, abyste byli ve výsledcích vyhledávání lépe vidět a lidé vás snáze poznali.
2. Zvolte krátký název
Domény o délce do tří slov se lépe čtou i pamatují.
3. Méně je více
Vyhněte se pomlčkám, číslicím, slangu i slovům, která se těžko píšou.
4. Myslete na své publikum
Vyberte si koncovku, která sedne vašemu publiku, ať už je lokální, nebo jde o uživatele z celého světa.
5. Jednejte rychle
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Často kladené otázky o doméně .photo
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 538,99 Kč for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 753,99 Kč/rok. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.