Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

753,99/rok538,99/1. ročník
Ušetřete 29 %
Pro první rok
.photo

O doméně .photo

Stručný průvodce výběrem a registrací domény .photo

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

Informace o doméně .photo

TLD
.photo
Typ TLD
gTLD
Minimální doba registrace
1 rok
Maximální doba registrace
3 let
Ochrana soukromí domény
Zdarma
Zámek registrátora
Domény s diakritikou
DNSSEC
Poplatek ICANN
4,38 Kč

Proč si zaregistrovat doménu právě u Hostingeru?

Není zapotřebí technických znalostí
Nepřetržitá odborná podpora
Ochrana soukromí domény zdarma
Stránka „Již brzy“ nebo rozcestník zdarma
Výhodné ceny
Tipy

Jak získat tu nejlepší doménu

1. Uveďte název své značky

Použijte název své značky nebo klíčová slova, abyste byli ve výsledcích vyhledávání lépe vidět a lidé vás snáze poznali.
Domény o délce do tří slov se lépe čtou i pamatují.
Vyhněte se pomlčkám, číslicím, slangu i slovům, která se těžko píšou.
Vyberte si koncovku, která sedne vašemu publiku, ať už je lokální, nebo jde o uživatele z celého světa.
Skvělé domény jsou rychle pryč – najděte si tu svou a pořiďte si ji ještě dnes.Začít vyhledávat

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Často kladené otázky o doméně .photo

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 538,99 Kč for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 753,99 Kč/rok. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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