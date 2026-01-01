Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
NEJOBLÍBENĚJŠÍ
79% sleva
Business
Více nástrojů a výkonu pro váš růst
481,99 
101,99  /měs.

+2 měs. zdarma

Vybrat balíček
Získejte 48 měsíců za 4 895,52 Kč (běžná cena 23 135,52 Kč). Cena při obnovení 431,99 Kč/měs.
5 spravovaných webových aplikací Node.js
Počet webů: 50
5 kreditů pro vibe coding
Počet jader CPU: 2
RAM: 3 GB
50 GB nejrychlejšího NVMe úložiště na světě
E-mailové schránky / web: 5 (rok zdarma)

Výhody pro vaše podnikání:

Tvořte pomocí Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, nástroje pro tvorbu webu a Horizons
Doména na 1 rok zdarma
Spravované SSL certifikáty
ZDARMA
Globální interní CDN
ZDARMA
Integrace GitHubu s automatickou implementací
Implementace přímo z IDE
NOVÉ
Denní zálohy a zálohy na vyžádání
Firewall webové aplikace (WAF)
Správa provozu AI botů
Neomezená šířka pásma
Spravovaná MySQL databáze
69% sleva
Cloud Startup
Až 20× vyšší výkon pro vaše weby s cloudovým hostingem
659,99 
202,99  /měs.

+2 měs. zdarma

Vybrat balíček
Získejte 48 měsíců za 9 743,52 Kč (běžná cena 31 679,52 Kč). Cena při obnovení 608,99 Kč/měs.
10 spravovaných webových aplikací Node.js
NOVÉ
Počet webů: 100
5 kreditů pro vibe coding
Počet jader CPU: 4
RAM: 4 GB
100 GB nejrychlejšího NVMe úložiště na světě
E-mailové schránky / web: 10 (rok zdarma)

Vše z balíčku Business, a navíc:

Využijte prioritní odbornou podporu – nonstop
Získejte větší kontrolu a stabilitu díky dedikované IP adrese
Zvládněte nápor návštěvnosti díky navýšení výkonu na týden či měsíc
Vyšší výkon databáze a limity připojení
NEJOBLÍBENĚJŠÍ
79% sleva
Business
Více nástrojů a výkonu pro váš růst
481,99 
101,99  /měs.

+2 měs. zdarma

Vybrat balíček
Získejte 48 měsíců za 4 895,52 Kč (běžná cena 23 135,52 Kč). Cena při obnovení 431,99 Kč/měs.
5 spravovaných webových aplikací Node.js
Počet webů: 50
5 kreditů pro vibe coding
Počet jader CPU: 2
RAM: 3 GB
50 GB nejrychlejšího NVMe úložiště na světě
E-mailové schránky / web: 5 (rok zdarma)

Výhody pro vaše podnikání:

Tvořte pomocí Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, nástroje pro tvorbu webu a Horizons
Doména na 1 rok zdarma
Spravované SSL certifikáty
ZDARMA
Globální interní CDN
ZDARMA
Integrace GitHubu s automatickou implementací
Implementace přímo z IDE
NOVÉ
Denní zálohy a zálohy na vyžádání
Firewall webové aplikace (WAF)
Správa provozu AI botů
Neomezená šířka pásma
Spravovaná MySQL databáze
69% sleva
Cloud Startup
Až 20× vyšší výkon pro vaše weby s cloudovým hostingem
659,99 
202,99  /měs.

+2 měs. zdarma

Vybrat balíček
Získejte 48 měsíců za 9 743,52 Kč (běžná cena 31 679,52 Kč). Cena při obnovení 608,99 Kč/měs.
10 spravovaných webových aplikací Node.js
NOVÉ
Počet webů: 100
5 kreditů pro vibe coding
Počet jader CPU: 4
RAM: 4 GB
100 GB nejrychlejšího NVMe úložiště na světě
E-mailové schránky / web: 10 (rok zdarma)

Vše z balíčku Business, a navíc:

Využijte prioritní odbornou podporu – nonstop
Získejte větší kontrolu a stabilitu díky dedikované IP adrese
Zvládněte nápor návštěvnosti díky navýšení výkonu na týden či měsíc
Vyšší výkon databáze a limity připojení

Zobrazená cena je měsíční sazba bez příslušných daní. Celková cena balíčku, kterou je třeba zaplatit předem při objednávce, zahrnuje měsíční sazbu vynásobenou počtem měsíců ve vašem balíčku spolu s příslušnými daněmi.

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

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