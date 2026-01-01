Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

722,99/rok481,99/1. ročník
Ušetřete 33 %
Pro první rok
.gallery

O doméně .gallery

Stručný průvodce výběrem a registrací domény .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Informace o doméně .gallery

TLD
.gallery
Typ TLD
gTLD
Minimální doba registrace
1 rok
Maximální doba registrace
1 rok
Ochrana soukromí domény
Zdarma
Zámek registrátora
DNSSEC

Proč si zaregistrovat doménu právě u Hostingeru?

Není zapotřebí technických znalostí
Nepřetržitá odborná podpora
Ochrana soukromí domény zdarma
Stránka „Již brzy“ nebo rozcestník zdarma
Výhodné ceny
Tipy

Jak získat tu nejlepší doménu

1. Uveďte název své značky

Použijte název své značky nebo klíčová slova, abyste byli ve výsledcích vyhledávání lépe vidět a lidé vás snáze poznali.
Domény o délce do tří slov se lépe čtou i pamatují.
Vyhněte se pomlčkám, číslicím, slangu i slovům, která se těžko píšou.
Vyberte si koncovku, která sedne vašemu publiku, ať už je lokální, nebo jde o uživatele z celého světa.
Skvělé domény jsou rychle pryč – najděte si tu svou a pořiďte si ji ještě dnes.Začít vyhledávat

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Často kladené otázky o doméně .gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 481,99 Kč for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 722,99 Kč/rok.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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