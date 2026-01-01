Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral.
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Mudar modelos sem reconectar
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Veja o que sua pilha pode fazer com o Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Mantenha seu SDK. Mude um URL.
Uso do modelo de rastreamento no hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Use cada modelo principal, um equilíbrio
Acesse ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini e muito mais sem contas ou contas separadas.
Troque de modelo sem tocar no seu código
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Créditos são medidos por pedido, então você nunca está preso em um custo mensal fixo.
Obtenha o roteador AIStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.