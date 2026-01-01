Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
ComeçarSee AI models
Confiado por construtores em todo o mundo.
10K+
Users worldwide
Funciona com OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain e muito mais.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
Modelos AI
Evite gerenciar várias chaves de API. Use uma para cada modelo.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modelos incluindo Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modelos incluindo Grok 4.3

Mistral.

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 modelos incluindo Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Mudar modelos sem reconectar

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Veja o que sua pilha pode fazer com o Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Mantenha seu SDK. Mude um URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Mantenha seu SDK. Mude um URL.

Uso do modelo de rastreamento no hPanel

Veja o uso por modelo, gerencie seu saldo de crédito compartilhado e atualize de um só lugar. Não são necessários painéis separados de provedores.
Uso do modelo de rastreamento no hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Instale OpenClaw ou Hermes Agent com um clique e conecte-se automaticamente ao Hostinger AI Router. Sem chaves de API para colar, sem arquivos de configuração para editar. Escolha o modelo que seu agente usa do hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Use cada modelo principal, um equilíbrio

    Acesse ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini e muito mais sem contas ou contas separadas.

  • Troque de modelo sem tocar no seu código

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Créditos são medidos por pedido, então você nunca está preso em um custo mensal fixo.

Obtenha o roteador AI

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

O Hostinger AI Router é um endpoint seguro e um painel de controlo para cada modelo de IA. Em vez de abrir contas com cada fornecedor, obtém uma chave de API que acede a vários modelos líderes – tudo gerido diretamente aqui no hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Todos os principais: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral, e mais, além de modelos de código aberto para texto, imagem, áudio e embeddings. Pode alternar ou comparar modelos com uma única alteração de parâmetro e sem dependência de fornecedor, e novos modelos ficam disponíveis no momento em que são lançados.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Pode construir os seus próprios mecanismos de proteção – filtros de entrada e saída, limites de gastos por chave e limites de taxa. O caching reduz o custo e a latência em pedidos repetidos. No lado dos dados, os seus prompts e as suas respostas não são usados para treinar modelos.

Posso utilizá-lo nas minhas próprias aplicações e fora da Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

Preocupamo-nos com a sua privacidade

Este site utiliza cookies que são necessários para que o site funcione corretamente e para obter dados sobre a forma como o utilizador interage com o mesmo, bem como para fins de marketing. Ao aceitar, o utilizador concorda em armazenar cookies no seu dispositivo para fins de segmentação, personalização e análise de anúncios, conforme descrito na nossa Política de cookies.