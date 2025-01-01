Up to 71% off

Ghost VPS hosting

Publish and monetize content with ease

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₱  279.00 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
ghost_hero

Pick your Ghost VPS hosting plan

24/7 support

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Modern solution for modern publishing

Ghost is a simple yet powerful CMS designed for bloggers, journalists, creators, and anyone producing top-notch content online.

Publish premium posts, send targeted newsletters, and offer paid subscriptions – Ghost makes it easy to turn your passion for blogging into profit.
ghost_1

Your powerful blogging platform

Enjoy one-click Ghost installation and rock-solid website performance for a seamless blogging experience.
ghost_2

Remarkably simple

Ghost's distraction-free interface, combined with our easy-to-use control panel, sets the stage for your writing creativity to flow freely.
ghost_3

Super fast

Deliver lightning-fast loading times and keep your readers coming back for more, thanks to our speed-optimized, globally-spread servers.
ghost_4

Highly secure

From an automatic malware scanner and weekly backups to DDoS protection, we’ll keep your website safe from all kinds of threats.

Get started with Ghost VPS hosting

Find answers with AI assistant

Not sure how to install a third-party blogging tool or customize security settings? Simply ask, and our AI Assistant will provide the solutions in seconds.

ghost_5

Hosting company trusted by millions

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Establish a presence around the world

Hostinger has data centers in Europe, Asia, South America, and North America. Select a server location close to your target market for faster content delivery.

ghost_6

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. VPS refunds are subject to a 180-day waiting period between refunds. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Ghost VPS FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Ghost CMS hosting.

What is Ghost hosting?

Do I need technical expertise to manage a Ghost VPS?

How do I use Ghost together with a VPS plan?

Can I migrate my existing Ghost blog to a new hosting provider?

What is the difference between WordPress and Ghost?

Can I customize my Ghost VPS environment?