.fun 도메인으로 브랜드를 잊히지 않게 만드세요.
₩60,389/년₩1,5391학년첫 해 동안
97% 절약
프리미엄 웹 호스팅을 12개월 동안 이용하시면 무료 도메인.fun을 드립니다.
.fun 도메인 관련
.fun 도메인을 선택하고 등록하는 데 도움이 되는 간략한 개요.
.fun 도메인이란 무엇인가요?
.fun 도메인은 엔터테인먼트, 취미, 재미있는 프로젝트를 위해 설계된 범용 최상위 도메인(TLD)입니다. 누구나 사용할 수 있으며 게임, 이벤트, 유머 사이트, 창작 커뮤니티 등에 자주 사용됩니다.
.fun 도메인은 누구를 위한 것일까요?
.fun 도메인은 재미있는 콘텐츠를 선보이고, 기억에 남는 브랜드를 구축하고, 유쾌한 경험을 전달하고자 하는 엔터테인먼트 블로그, 게임 커뮤니티, 이벤트 주최자, 파티 서비스 제공업체 및 유머 콘텐츠 제작자에게 적합합니다.
.fun 도메인을 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
.fun 도메인은 재미있는 콘텐츠를 제공한다는 것을 명확하게 보여주어 방문자가 웹사이트를 한눈에 이해하고 브랜드 이름을 더 기억하기 쉽게 만듭니다. 또한 웹사이트, 이메일 및 마케팅 채널 전반에 걸쳐 일관된 브랜딩을 지원합니다.
.fun에 대한 도메인 정보
TLD
.fun
TLD 유형
gTLD
최소 등록 기간
1년
최대 등록 기간
3년
도메인 개인정보 보호
무료
프리미엄 도메인 보호
추가 기능
등록자 잠금
DNSSEC
ICANN 수수료
₩274
Hostinger에서 도메인을 등록해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
기술적인 지식은 필요하지 않습니다
연중무휴 24시간 전문가 지원
무료 도메인 개인정보 보호
무료 출시 예정 페이지 또는 프로필 링크를 확인하세요
경쟁력 있는 가격
팁
최고의 도메인 네임을 얻는 방법
1. 브랜드 이름을 포함하세요
브랜드 이름이나 키워드를 활용하여 검색 결과에서 인지도와 가시성을 높이세요.
2. 짧고 간결하게
세 단어 미만의 도메인 네임은 읽고 기억하기가 더 쉽습니다.
3. 미니멀하게
하이픈, 숫자, 속어, 철자가 어려운 단어는 피하세요.
4. 대상 고객을 염두에 두세요
대상 고객이 지역적인지, 아니면 전 세계적인지 여부에 따라 적합한 확장 프로그램을 선택하세요.
5. 선점하세요
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.fun 도메인 FAQ
What does a .fun domain mean?
A .fun domain is a generic web address ending that suggests entertainment, hobbies, or lighthearted content. Today, it’s often used for personal projects, events, games, and playful brands.
Is a .fun domain trusted?
Yes. .fun is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email systems, and search engines like other standard domain endings.
Is a .fun a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about entertainment, games, events, or a casual brand name. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .fun domain or .com domain?
Choose .fun if you want a name that matches a playful theme and a .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Who can register a .fun domain?
Anyone can register a .fun domain. It is an open extension, so there are no local presence or industry-only eligibility rules.
Are there restrictions on .fun domains?
Yes, but they are standard domain rules, such as using allowed characters and avoiding reserved names. Availability is checked by the registry, and some names may be blocked or already registered.
How much does a .fun domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .fun domain costs ₩1,539 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₩60,389/년. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.