.blog 도메인으로 당신의 목소리에 공간을 마련해 주세요.
₩46,449/년₩3,0891학년첫 해 동안
93% 절약
.blog 도메인 관련
.blog 도메인을 선택하고 등록하는 데 도움이 되는 간략한 개요.
.blog 도메인이란 무엇인가요?
.blog 도메인은 블로그 및 개인 또는 전문 출판을 위해 만들어진 범용 최상위 도메인(TLD)입니다. 누구나 사용할 수 있으며 작가, 브랜드 및 콘텐츠 중심 웹사이트에서 널리 사용됩니다.
.blog 도메인은 누구를 위한 것인가요?
.blog 도메인은 글과 의견을 명확하게 제시하고 싶은 작가, 콘텐츠 제작자, 마케터, 미디어 팀에게 적합합니다. 개인 블로그, 회사 뉴스 허브, 틈새 시장 출판 프로젝트에도 활용할 수 있습니다.
.blog 도메인을 선택하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
.blog 도메인은 콘텐츠 중심 사이트임을 명확하게 나타내어 방문자가 웹사이트를 즉시 이해하고 쉽게 기억할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 블로그 게시물, 이메일 주소, 그리고 장기적인 브랜드 성장을 위한 일관되고 전문적인 선택이 될 수 있습니다.
.blog에 대한 도메인 정보
TLD
.blog
TLD 유형
gTLD
최소 등록 기간
1년
최대 등록 기간
3년
도메인 개인정보 보호
무료
등록자 잠금
ICANN 수수료
₩274
Hostinger에서 도메인을 등록해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
기술적인 지식은 필요하지 않습니다
연중무휴 24시간 전문가 지원
무료 도메인 개인정보 보호
무료 출시 예정 페이지 또는 프로필 링크를 확인하세요
경쟁력 있는 가격
팁
최고의 도메인 네임을 얻는 방법
1. 브랜드 이름을 포함하세요
브랜드 이름이나 키워드를 활용하여 검색 결과에서 인지도와 가시성을 높이세요.
2. 짧고 간결하게
세 단어 미만의 도메인 네임은 읽고 기억하기가 더 쉽습니다.
3. 미니멀하게
하이픈, 숫자, 속어, 철자가 어려운 단어는 피하세요.
4. 대상 고객을 염두에 두세요
대상 고객이 지역적인지, 아니면 전 세계적인지 여부에 따라 적합한 확장 프로그램을 선택하세요.
5. 선점하세요
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현대 기업들이 운영되는 곳
.blog 도메인 FAQ
What does a .blog domain mean?
A .blog domain signals that a site is focused on blog content, such as articles, updates, or personal publishing. It is commonly used by writers, creators, and businesses that want a clear publishing identity.
Is a .blog domain trusted?
Yes. A .blog domain is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site and its security than on the extension.
Is a .blog a good domain?
Yes, if you want your site to be clearly identified as a blog or publication. Search engines treat it the same as other domains for SEO, so content quality and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .blog domain or .com domain?
Choose .blog if you want a name that immediately shows your site’s purpose, especially for publishing. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option or if the .blog name you want is unavailable.
Who can register a .blog domain?
Anyone can register a .blog domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility rules or location requirements for registration.
Are there restrictions on .blog domains?
Yes. Like all domains, a .blog name must follow standard DNS rules, and some names may be reserved by the registry. It also cannot include spaces or unsupported characters.
How much does a .blog domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .blog domain costs ₩3,089 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₩46,449/년. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.