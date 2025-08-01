Hostinger Horizons vs Bolt
Why choose Hostinger Horizons?
24/7 expert support
Whatever you need, our expert support team is available around the clock to guide you through prompting, troubleshooting, publishing, and beyond.
Launch your web app in minutes
Our streamlined, 1-click publishing process eliminates the need for coding or tech skills, letting you test and launch your idea quickly.
Integrated hosting and domain
Hostinger Horizons bundles your hosting, domain, and business email on our secure, scalable platform, removing the need for third-party services.
Side-by-side comparison
Price*
Starts at ₹609.00/month
Starts at US$ 20/month
Supabase integration
Yes
Yes
Stripe integration
Yes
Yes
Figma integration
No
Yes
Hosting & domain included
Yes
Hosting only
Email included
Yes
No
Multilingual support
Yes, 8+ languages
English only
*Date of comparison: Aug 1, 2025.
Loved by users, recommended by industry leaders
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the Horizons AI. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
Bring your idea to life in minutes
Pricing
Every plan has everything you need and more
Launch in three steps
Describe your idea
Just tell AI your idea - that’s all it takes to start building. Prompt with text or images.
Improve and edit
Want to make a change? Ask AI to edit anything – from text and design to structure and layout.
Go live with 1 click
Publish your project under a custom domain straight from the interface – all it takes is a single click.