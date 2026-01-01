Hostinger vs Squarespace
What you get with Hostinger
All the tools you need.
In one plan
Get everything you need to succeed online. From an optimized website and free domain, to a bespoke business email, and more. It's all here, on a single plan.
AI-powered.
Human crafted
Create a unique website in minutes with AI. Simply describe your site in a few sentences and AI will handle the rest. Use the drag-and-drop editor to fine-tune it, until you're ready to hit 'Go live'.
Expert support.
Available 24/7
विशेषज्ञ सहायता पाएं जब भी आपको आवश्यकता हो। हम आमतौर पर 3 मिनट से कम समय में रिस्पॉन्ड करते हैं। साथ ही हमारी टीम 8+ भाषाएं भी जानती है, ताकि आपका अनुभव सरल हो और आप हमारी सहायता भर भरोसा कर सकें।
Head-to-head comparison
*तुलना की तिथि: 1 फरवरी, 2026।
Discover why 40+ million website owners choose Hostinger
Kristy Kitsune
The speed is outrageously fast. I could never get out of the 60's on Squarespace, even with a stripped down page. My site on Hostinger with 5x as many images and even a video is in the upper 90's. These guys know what they are doing.
Christine Kuri
The service is overall very affordable and easy to use. I started with ShowIt (too confusing) and then to Squarespace (fine, but not as customizable). Now, I'm here and like it so far!
Diego Amarosa
I don't want to deal with a bot that doesn't understand the question, nor do I wish to read through endless forums. That is why I left Squarespace. I have been consistently pleased with Hostinger!
Pick your perfect plan
+3 माह मुफ्त
Premium प्लान की सुविधाएं:
+3 माह मुफ्त
Premium प्लान की सारी सुविधाएं, साथ ही:
+3 माह मुफ्त
Premium प्लान की सुविधाएं:
+3 माह मुफ्त
Premium प्लान की सारी सुविधाएं, साथ ही:
It takes seconds for Al to generate a website that is pretty much spot on. The only thing you have to do is tweak it to your liking, add a couple pictures and you're ready to go within minutes.पूरा रिव्यू पढ़ें