Hostinger vs Squarespace

Looking for Squarespace alternatives? Compare Hostinger and Squarespace to decide which website builder is right for you.

Head-to-head comparison

Compare everything at a glance, including prices and perks.
Hostinger
Squarespace

Price*

Starts at CA$ 2.99/mo
Starts at US$ 16/mo

Free domain

Yes
Yes

Websites per plan

100
10

Free business email

Yes
Yes

Free SSL security certificates

Yes
Yes

Free templates

Yes, 150+
Yes, 180+

AI website builder

Yes
Yes

AI image generation

Yes
Yes

AI writing tools

Yes
Yes

Ecommerce features

Yes
Yes

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
English only

*Date of comparison: Nov 1, 2025.

The speed is outrageously fast. I could never get out of the 60's on Squarespace, even with a stripped down page. My site on Hostinger with 5x as many images and even a video is in the upper 90's. These guys know what they are doing.

The service is overall very affordable and easy to use. I started with ShowIt (too confusing) and then to Squarespace (fine, but not as customizable). Now, I'm here and like it so far!

I don't want to deal with a bot that doesn't understand the question, nor do I wish to read through endless forums. That is why I left Squarespace. I have been consistently pleased with Hostinger!

It takes seconds for Al to generate a website that is pretty much spot on. The only thing you have to do is tweak it to your liking, add a couple pictures and you're ready to go within minutes.

