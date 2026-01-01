Redmine पर 69% तक की छूट

Deploy Redmine in one click installation.

Flexible open-source project management and issue tracking platform with custom workflows, Gantt charts, and Git integration.

तुरंत अपना ऐप्लिकेशन लॉन्च करें
मुफ्त स्वचालित साप्ताहिक बैकअप
AI-प्रबंधित VPS
599/माह
प्लान चुनें
30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी
Deploy Redmine in one click installation.

Redmine के लिए एक VPS प्लान चुनें

64% की छूट
KVM 1
1,649
599/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹999/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
1 vCPU कोर
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
4 TB बैंडविड्थ
सबसे लोकप्रिय
63% की छूट
KVM 2
2,099
779/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹1,199/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
2 vCPU कोर
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
8 TB बैंडविड्थ
69% की छूट
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹2,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
4 vCPU कोर
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
16 TB बैंडविड्थ
65% की छूट
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹4,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
8 vCPU कोर
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
32 TB बैंडविड्थ
64% की छूट
KVM 1
1,649
599/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹999/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
1 vCPU कोर
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
4 TB बैंडविड्थ
सबसे लोकप्रिय
63% की छूट
KVM 2
2,099
779/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹1,199/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
2 vCPU कोर
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
8 TB बैंडविड्थ
69% की छूट
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹2,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
4 vCPU कोर
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
16 TB बैंडविड्थ
65% की छूट
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹4,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
8 vCPU कोर
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
32 TB बैंडविड्थ

हर प्लान में आपकी ज़रूरत के सभी साधन हैं, और बहुत कुछ

Docker मैनेजर
कंटेनर लॉग्स का क्विक ऐक्सेस
एक-क्लिक में अपडेट्स
AMD EPYC प्रोसेसर्स
NVMe SSD स्टोरेज
1 Gbps की नेटवर्क गति
सार्वजनिक API
दुनिया भर में स्थित डेटा सेंटर
1 वर्ष के लिए मुफ्त डोमेन
Docker मैनेजर
कंटेनर लॉग्स का क्विक ऐक्सेस
एक-क्लिक में अपडेट्स
AMD EPYC प्रोसेसर्स
NVMe SSD स्टोरेज
1 Gbps की नेटवर्क गति
सार्वजनिक API
दुनिया भर में स्थित डेटा सेंटर
1 वर्ष के लिए मुफ्त डोमेन

सभी प्लान्स का भुगतान एडवांस में किया जाता है। दिखाई गई राशि कुल कीमत है, जिसे प्लान की अवधि में मौजूद महीनों की संख्या से विभाजित किया गया है।

आप Redmine के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं

Redmine is one of the most established open-source project management platforms, powering issue tracking and collaboration for thousands of organizations since 2006. Built with Ruby on Rails, it adapts to diverse methodologies — from agile development to traditional waterfall — through custom fields, issue types, statuses, and role-based permissions across unlimited projects.

Self-hosting Redmine eliminates per-user subscription fees and keeps your project history, wikis, attachments, and time tracking data entirely on your own infrastructure. This deployment pairs Redmine with a PostgreSQL backend for reliable, scalable data storage suitable for teams managing hundreds of concurrent issues and long-term project archives.

शुरू करें
आप {name} के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं

Redmine की मुख्य विशेषताएं

Custom Workflows

Define your own issue statuses, transitions, and permissions per project type so Redmine matches your team's actual process rather than forcing a preset methodology.

Gantt Charts

Visualize project timelines, milestones, and task dependencies in interactive Gantt views for scheduling and progress tracking across multiple projects.

Time Tracking

Log hours against issues and generate detailed reports for client billing, sprint reviews, or resource allocation analysis.

Repository Integration

Browse Git, SVN, and Mercurial commits alongside related issues so code changes are traceable directly to the requirements that drove them.

Plugin Ecosystem

Hundreds of community plugins extend Redmine with agile boards, helpdesk features, billing integrations, and additional reporting capabilities.

आपको Redmine को Hostinger पर क्यों चलाना चाहिए?

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

सुझाई गई सर्वर लोकेशन:

जांच की जा रही है...

स्थानीय स्तर पर शुरुआत करें। वैश्विक स्तर पर विस्तार करें।

अपनी ऑडियंस के निकटतम सर्वर लोकेशन चुनें और लोडिंग गति बढ़ाएं। हमारे डेटा सेंटर उत्तरी अमेरिका, यूरोप, एशिया और दक्षिण अमेरिका में स्थित हैं।
शुरू करें
स्थानीय स्तर पर शुरुआत करें। वैश्विक स्तर पर विस्तार करें।

Docker VPS होस्टिंग जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

मैं Hostinger की VPS होस्टिंग से बेहद खुश हूं। इनका अपटाइम लगातार अच्छा रहता है, जिससे मेरी साइट सुचारू रूप से चलती है। इनकी तकनीकी सहायता टीम मेरी समस्या सुलझाने में हमेशा तेज़, एक्सपर्ट और मददगार रही है।

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Hostinger के AI चैटबॉट के साथ सब कुछ सुचारू और बढ़िया है। और अगर AI आपकी सहायता नहीं कर पाए, तो इसका ह्यूमन चैट भी आपके लिए हाज़िर रहता है। और हां, इनका VPS भी बेहतरीन है, कोई समस्या नहीं। डेव टीम और अन्य सभी का शुक्रिया। इसी तरह बढ़िया काम करते रहें 🚀

Noel
Noel

आखिरकार मुझे एक ऐसी VPS होस्टिंग कंपनी मिली जो अपना काम जानती है। उचित दाम, बेहतरीन पोर्टल जो अपने उपयोगकर्ताओं के समय का सम्मान करता है, निर्बाध बैकअप्स, अच्छा सपोर्ट, विश्वसनीय, और बेहद मज़बूत।

Omkar
Omkar

अपने सेल्फ-होस्टेड n8n इंस्टेंस का ऐक्सेस खोने के बाद मैंने Hostinger सपोर्ट से संपर्क किया, और मेरा अनुभव बहुत ही अच्छा रहा। Kodee और सपोर्ट टीम से Mohammad ने मेरी पूरी मदद की। दोनों ने धैर्य के साथ मेरी समस्या का समाधान किया।

Sylvain
Sylvain

Carla ने मेरे Hostinger VPS के n8n अपग्रेड में पूरी मदद की, उनका शुक्रिया। वह प्रोफेशनल और एक्सपर्ट हैं। एक बार फिर शुक्रिया, Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS एकदम शानदार है। ये हमेशा काम करता है। हमेशा तेज़ और स्थिर रहता है। कभी डाउन नहीं होता, न कभी क्रैश होता है।

Martin K
Martin K

ये कंपनी अच्छा काम कर रही है और मैंने इनसे जो सेवाएं ली हैं मैं उनसे बेहद खुश हूं। इसके प्लान दूसरी बढ़िया VPS सेटअप वाली कंपनियों जितने महंगे भी नहीं है।

30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी

हमारी 30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी के साथ इसे बिना किसी जोखिम के ट्राई करें। अधिक जानकारी के लिए हमारी रिफंड पॉलिसी देखें।

शुरू करें

डिप्लॉय करने के लिए अधिक ऐप्स देखें

Visual Studio Code Server

Visual Studio Code Server

अपने ब्राउज़र में कहीं भी Visual Studio Code रन करें

डिप्लॉय करें
1Backend

1Backend

माइक्रोसर्विसेज और माइक्रोफ्रंटएंड्स के साथ AI ऐप्स बनाने के लिए सेल्फ-होस्टेड प्लेटफॉर्म

डिप्लॉय करें
Adminer

Adminer

11+ डेटाबेस सिस्टमों को सपोर्ट करने वाला सुविधा-लैस डेटाबेस प्रबंधन इंटरफेस

डिप्लॉय करें
सभी ऐप्लिकेशंस देखें

हमें आपकी गोपनीयता का ख्याल है

यह वेबसाइट उन कुकीज़ का उपयोग करती है जो साइट के ठीक से काम करने और आप हमारी साइट से कैसे इंटरैक्ट करते हैं, इस पर डेटा जुटाने और मार्केटिंग के उद्देश्यों के लिए आवश्यक हैं। अपनी स्वीकृति देकर हमारी कुकी नीति के अनुसार ऐड टार्गेटिंग, पेर्सनलाइज़ेशन और विश्लेषण करने के लिए आप इन कुकीज़ को अपने डिवाइस पर स्टोर करने से सहमत हैं।