Deploy Code-Server in one click installation.
Full Visual Studio Code running in your browser, accessible from any device with extensions, terminal, and Git support.
Code-Server के लिए एक VPS प्लान चुनें
हर प्लान में आपकी ज़रूरत के सभी साधन हैं, और बहुत कुछ
आप Code-Server के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं
Code-Server runs Visual Studio Code entirely in your browser, giving you a complete professional development environment accessible from any device with a web connection. Built on Microsoft's open-source VS Code project, it provides an identical editing experience to the desktop application — full extension marketplace, integrated terminal, IntelliSense, and debugger — all hosted on your own server.
Self-hosting Code-Server on a VPS means your source code and credentials stay on your infrastructure rather than a local device. Intensive builds and tests run on server-grade resources instead of draining laptop battery, and your environment remains available 24/7 from anywhere. A single URL and password give you instant access to a consistent, fully configured workspace across every device you use.
Code-Server की मुख्य विशेषताएं
Full VS Code experience
Access the complete Visual Studio Code interface in the browser, including themes, keybindings, and the full extension marketplace.
Integrated terminal
Run build commands, Git operations, and shell scripts directly from the editor without switching windows or SSH clients.
Server-side compute
Heavy compilation, testing, and linting run on VPS resources, keeping local devices fast and extending battery life.
Remote accessibility
Access your development environment from any browser on any device — laptop, tablet, or borrowed computer — without setup.
Persistent workspace
Projects, installed extensions, and settings are stored in a persistent volume and survive container updates unchanged.
आपको Code-Server को Hostinger पर क्यों चलाना चाहिए?
एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें
पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।
सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।
बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर
एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।
एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें
पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।
सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।
बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर
एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।
Docker VPS होस्टिंग जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
मैं Hostinger की VPS होस्टिंग से बेहद खुश हूं। इनका अपटाइम लगातार अच्छा रहता है, जिससे मेरी साइट सुचारू रूप से चलती है। इनकी तकनीकी सहायता टीम मेरी समस्या सुलझाने में हमेशा तेज़, एक्सपर्ट और मददगार रही है।
Hostinger के AI चैटबॉट के साथ सब कुछ सुचारू और बढ़िया है। और अगर AI आपकी सहायता नहीं कर पाए, तो इसका ह्यूमन चैट भी आपके लिए हाज़िर रहता है। और हां, इनका VPS भी बेहतरीन है, कोई समस्या नहीं। डेव टीम और अन्य सभी का शुक्रिया। इसी तरह बढ़िया काम करते रहें 🚀
आखिरकार मुझे एक ऐसी VPS होस्टिंग कंपनी मिली जो अपना काम जानती है। उचित दाम, बेहतरीन पोर्टल जो अपने उपयोगकर्ताओं के समय का सम्मान करता है, निर्बाध बैकअप्स, अच्छा सपोर्ट, विश्वसनीय, और बेहद मज़बूत।
अपने सेल्फ-होस्टेड n8n इंस्टेंस का ऐक्सेस खोने के बाद मैंने Hostinger सपोर्ट से संपर्क किया, और मेरा अनुभव बहुत ही अच्छा रहा। Kodee और सपोर्ट टीम से Mohammad ने मेरी पूरी मदद की। दोनों ने धैर्य के साथ मेरी समस्या का समाधान किया।
Carla ने मेरे Hostinger VPS के n8n अपग्रेड में पूरी मदद की, उनका शुक्रिया। वह प्रोफेशनल और एक्सपर्ट हैं। एक बार फिर शुक्रिया, Carla.
Hostinger VPS एकदम शानदार है। ये हमेशा काम करता है। हमेशा तेज़ और स्थिर रहता है। कभी डाउन नहीं होता, न कभी क्रैश होता है।
ये कंपनी अच्छा काम कर रही है और मैंने इनसे जो सेवाएं ली हैं मैं उनसे बेहद खुश हूं। इसके प्लान दूसरी बढ़िया VPS सेटअप वाली कंपनियों जितने महंगे भी नहीं है।