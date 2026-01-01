Deploy Blender in one click installation.
Free and open-source 3D creation suite accessible from any browser via KasmVNC.
Blender के लिए एक VPS प्लान चुनें
हर प्लान में आपकी ज़रूरत के सभी साधन हैं, और बहुत कुछ
आप Blender के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं
Blender is the world's leading free and open-source 3D creation suite, covering the complete production pipeline — modeling, sculpting, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, and video editing — in a single application. This template runs Blender inside a KasmVNC container, making the full desktop workspace available from any modern browser without installing anything locally.
Self-hosting Blender on a VPS means your projects, addons, and preferences persist across sessions and are reachable from any device. You can scale VPS resources to match demanding renders and keep large project files on server storage rather than syncing them between machines.
Blender की मुख्य विशेषताएं
Full 3D Pipeline
Covers modeling, sculpting, rigging, animation, simulation, and compositing in one application, eliminating the need for multiple specialized tools.
Browser-Accessible Workspace
KasmVNC streams the Blender desktop to any browser, so you can work from a laptop, tablet, or underpowered machine using server-side compute.
Cycles and EEVEE Rendering
Choose between the physically accurate Cycles renderer or the real-time EEVEE engine depending on quality requirements and render time budgets.
Python Scripting API
Automate repetitive tasks, build custom tools, and drive batch render pipelines using Blender's comprehensive Python scripting interface.
Persistent Configuration
Addons, preferences, and project files are stored in a named volume so everything is exactly where you left it after container restarts or upgrades.
आपको Blender को Hostinger पर क्यों चलाना चाहिए?
एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें
पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।
सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।
बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर
एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।
एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें
पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।
सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।
बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर
एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।
Docker VPS होस्टिंग जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
मैं Hostinger की VPS होस्टिंग से बेहद खुश हूं। इनका अपटाइम लगातार अच्छा रहता है, जिससे मेरी साइट सुचारू रूप से चलती है। इनकी तकनीकी सहायता टीम मेरी समस्या सुलझाने में हमेशा तेज़, एक्सपर्ट और मददगार रही है।
Hostinger के AI चैटबॉट के साथ सब कुछ सुचारू और बढ़िया है। और अगर AI आपकी सहायता नहीं कर पाए, तो इसका ह्यूमन चैट भी आपके लिए हाज़िर रहता है। और हां, इनका VPS भी बेहतरीन है, कोई समस्या नहीं। डेव टीम और अन्य सभी का शुक्रिया। इसी तरह बढ़िया काम करते रहें 🚀
आखिरकार मुझे एक ऐसी VPS होस्टिंग कंपनी मिली जो अपना काम जानती है। उचित दाम, बेहतरीन पोर्टल जो अपने उपयोगकर्ताओं के समय का सम्मान करता है, निर्बाध बैकअप्स, अच्छा सपोर्ट, विश्वसनीय, और बेहद मज़बूत।
अपने सेल्फ-होस्टेड n8n इंस्टेंस का ऐक्सेस खोने के बाद मैंने Hostinger सपोर्ट से संपर्क किया, और मेरा अनुभव बहुत ही अच्छा रहा। Kodee और सपोर्ट टीम से Mohammad ने मेरी पूरी मदद की। दोनों ने धैर्य के साथ मेरी समस्या का समाधान किया।
Carla ने मेरे Hostinger VPS के n8n अपग्रेड में पूरी मदद की, उनका शुक्रिया। वह प्रोफेशनल और एक्सपर्ट हैं। एक बार फिर शुक्रिया, Carla.
Hostinger VPS एकदम शानदार है। ये हमेशा काम करता है। हमेशा तेज़ और स्थिर रहता है। कभी डाउन नहीं होता, न कभी क्रैश होता है।
ये कंपनी अच्छा काम कर रही है और मैंने इनसे जो सेवाएं ली हैं मैं उनसे बेहद खुश हूं। इसके प्लान दूसरी बढ़िया VPS सेटअप वाली कंपनियों जितने महंगे भी नहीं है।