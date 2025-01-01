AI background remover

– Fast and flawless

Upload, click, download. Streamline your work in seconds.

Use the tool for free with starter credits
AI background remover – Fast and flawless
Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews

Remove backgrounds in 3 easy steps

1. Upload your image

1. Upload your image

Choose an image and upload it to get started.
2. Let AI do the work for you

2. Let AI do the work for you

Our AI instantly detects the subject and removes the background ‒ giving you clean, precise results.
3. Download your image

3. Download your image

Preview your image on a transparent or new background, then download it in high-resolution with one click.
1. Upload your image

Why choose Hostinger’s AI image background remover

Get high-resolution cutouts instantly to save time, stay consistent, and elevate your visuals.

AI-powered remover

The tool automatically detects your subject with pixel-perfect accuracy ‒ no manual masking needed.

One-click background removal

Instantly strip away backgrounds with one click. No manual edits or settings to tweak, streamlining your workflow.

High accuracy & edge detection

Precisely detects subjects, capturing even fine details like hair and fur for clean, sharp edges.

High-resolution export

Download clean, high-resolution images. Supports JPG, JPEG, and PNG formats for maximum compatibility.

Try these AI tools too

Image upscaler

Attention heatmap

Image generator

Logo maker

Business name generator

AI image background remover FAQs

Find answers to commonly asked questions about our AI background remover.

What is Hostinger AI background remover?

How does the AI image background remover work?

Is the Hostinger AI background remover free to use?

Do I need an account to use the tool?

What image formats are supported?