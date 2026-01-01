Up to 69% off for Zabbix

Deploy Zabbix with one-click installation.

Enterprise-grade open-source monitoring for networks, servers, applications, and cloud services in one unified platform.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Zabbix with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Zabbix

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Zabbix

Zabbix is an enterprise-class open-source monitoring solution trusted by NASA, Salesforce, and tens of thousands of organizations to track the health of networks, servers, virtual machines, containers, and cloud services. A single Zabbix instance can collect tens of thousands of metrics per second through agents, SNMP, IPMI, JMX, HTTP checks, and custom scripts, then surface anomalies through templated triggers, escalation rules, and rich dashboards.

Self-hosting Zabbix on your own VPS keeps every metric, event, and credential inside infrastructure you control, with no per-host licensing fees or data egress charges. The bundled PostgreSQL database and Zabbix agent give you a complete monitoring stack ready to onboard hosts the moment deployment finishes.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Zabbix

Agent aur agentless

Collect metrics through native Zabbix agents, SNMP, IPMI, JMX, SSH, Telnet, and HTTP checks without installing software on every monitored device.

Auto-discovery

Discover hosts, network interfaces, services, and virtual machines automatically and apply monitoring templates without manual configuration.

Flexible alerting

Define escalation rules and send notifications to Slack, Microsoft Teams, PagerDuty, email, SMS, and webhooks based on severity and recipient.

Templated monitoring

Hundreds of out-of-the-box templates cover databases, web servers, Kubernetes, AWS, VMware, and network gear so onboarding new hosts is minutes, not hours.

Customizable dashboards

Build dashboards with graphs, maps, top hosts widgets, and SLA reports tailored to NOC operators, developers, or executive stakeholders.

Long-term metrics

Store historical data and aggregated trends in PostgreSQL for years of capacity planning, post-incident review, and compliance reporting.

Why run Zabbix on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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