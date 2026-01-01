Alerta is an open-source alert management and consolidation platform that brings together alerts from Prometheus, Nagios, Grafana, Zabbix, Sensu, CloudWatch, and dozens of other monitoring tools into a single real-time web console. By deduplicating and correlating incoming alerts, Alerta eliminates alert storms and gives on-call teams a clear view of what is actually firing and what matters most.

Self-hosting Alerta on a VPS gives your operations team full control over alerting infrastructure, retention policies, and authentication — without sending monitoring data to a third-party service. Built-in multi-tenancy means one Alerta instance can serve multiple teams or client environments simultaneously.