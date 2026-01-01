Apache Druid is a high-performance, real-time analytics database purpose-built for sub-second OLAP queries on event-driven data. Originally developed at Metamarkets and now an Apache top-level project, Druid powers user-facing analytics, network telemetry, application performance monitoring, and clickstream dashboards at companies like Netflix, Confluent, Airbnb, Lyft, and Walmart.

Self-hosting Druid on your VPS gives you a column-oriented query engine optimized for streaming ingestion from Kafka and Kinesis, time-series filtering, and high-concurrency aggregations — without per-query cloud fees or vendor lock-in. The built-in web console handles SQL exploration, ingestion specs, datasource management, and cluster health from a single browser tab.