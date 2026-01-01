Up to 69% off for Uptime Kuma

Deploy Uptime Kuma in one click installation.

Beautiful self-hosted uptime monitoring for websites, APIs, and services with status pages and multi-channel alerts.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Uptime Kuma in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Uptime Kuma

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Uptime Kuma

Uptime Kuma aik self-hosted monitoring tool hai jismein aik behtareen, real-time dashboard hai websites, APIs, TCP ports, DNS records, Docker containers, aur deegar cheezon ki availability track karne ke liye. Yeh targets ko configurable intervals par check karta hai aur jaise hi kuch down hota hai, alerts bhejta hai.

VPS par self-hosting aapko aik mustaqil monitor deta hai jo aapki local machine se azad hokar din raat chalta rehta hai. Aap apni services ke liye public status pages bana sakte hain, notification channels configure kar sakte hain jismein Telegram, Discord, Slack, email, aur webhooks shamil hain, aur waqt ke sath historical uptime percentages ko track kar sakte hain.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Uptime Kuma

Multi-type monitoring

Monitor HTTP/HTTPS endpoints, TCP/UDP ports, DNS lookups, Docker containers, and databases from a single dashboard.

Public status pages

Create branded public status pages to communicate service health to your customers without exposing internal monitoring details.

Rich notifications

Send downtime alerts via Telegram, Discord, Slack, email, PagerDuty, webhooks, and 90+ other notification channels.

Uptime history

Track historical availability with uptime percentage charts and response time graphs to identify reliability trends.

Certificate monitoring

Monitor SSL certificate expiry dates and get alerts before certificates expire to prevent unexpected HTTPS failures.

Why run Uptime Kuma on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

Alerta

Alerta

Open-source alert management platform for consolidating monitoring alerts

Select
Apache Druid

Apache Druid

Ø±ÛŒØ¦Ù„ Ù¹Ø§Ø¦Ù… Ø§ÛŒÙ†Ø§Ù„ÛŒÙ¹Ú©Ø³ ÚˆÛŒÙ¹Ø§ Ø¨ÛŒØ³ Ø¨Ø±Ø§Ø¦Û’ Ø³Ø¨ Ø³ÛŒÚ©Ù†Úˆ OLAP Ø³ÙˆØ§Ù„Ø§Øª Ø¨Ø±Ø§Ø¦Û’ Ø³Ù¹Ø±ÛŒÙ…Ù†Ú¯ Ø§ÛŒÙˆÙ†Ù¹ ÚˆÛŒÙ¹Ø§

Select
Apache HertzBeat

Apache HertzBeat

Agentless real-time observability platform with alerting and public status pages

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.