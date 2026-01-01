Tianji is an open-source, all-in-one insight hub that integrates website analytics, uptime monitoring, and server status tracking under a single interface. Instead of managing separate tools for each specific concern, Tianji enables you to track visitor metrics, monitor the accessibility of your services, and report on the health of your servers â€” all from one dashboard with a unified notification system.

Designed for both teams and individual operators, Tianji supports multi-user access with role-based permissions and, by default, restricts new registrations, ensuring that only invited users can join. An integrated OpenAPI provides programmatic access to all data. Self-hosting ensures your analytics and monitoring data remain on your own infrastructure, away from third-party platforms.