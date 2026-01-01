Deploy Tianji in one click installation.
An open-source, all-in-one insight hub that combines website analytics, uptime monitoring, and server status tracking in a single dashboard.
Choose a VPS plan for Tianji
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Tianji
Tianji is an open-source, all-in-one insight hub that integrates website analytics, uptime monitoring, and server status tracking under a single interface. Instead of managing separate tools for each specific concern, Tianji enables you to track visitor metrics, monitor the accessibility of your services, and report on the health of your servers â€” all from one dashboard with a unified notification system.
Designed for both teams and individual operators, Tianji supports multi-user access with role-based permissions and, by default, restricts new registrations, ensuring that only invited users can join. An integrated OpenAPI provides programmatic access to all data. Self-hosting ensures your analytics and monitoring data remain on your own infrastructure, away from third-party platforms.
Key features of Tianji
Website analytics
Track page views, unique visitors, referral sources, and UTM parameters without relying on Google Analytics or sending data to third parties.
Uptime monitoring
Continuously check whether your websites and APIs are reachable and get alerted immediately when a service goes down.
Server status tracking
Install the lightweight Tianji reporter on any server to stream CPU, memory, disk, and network metrics back to your dashboard.
Smart notifications
Route alerts for downtime and server issues to Telegram, Slack, email, webhooks, and other channels from a single configuration.
OpenAPI access
A fully documented REST API lets you query analytics and monitoring data programmatically for custom dashboards or integrations.
Why run Tianji on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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