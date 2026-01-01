Deploy Thruk in a one-click installation.
Multi-backend monitoring web interface for Naemon, Nagios, Icinga, and Shinken built on the Livestatus API.
Choose a VPS plan for Thruk
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Thruk
Thruk aik feature-rich, independent monitoring web interface hai jo Livestatus API par bana hai. Yeh purane Nagios CGI ko aik tez, modern UI se replace karta hai aur aisi capabilities shamil karta hai jo core Nagios ne kabhi provide nahi keen â€” millions of services par paged views, mobile-friendly dashboards, business processes, SLA reporting, aur aik powerful REST API.
Apne VPS par Thruk ko self-host karne se aap har Naemon, Nagios, Icinga, aur Shinken backend ko aik single pane of glass ke peeche consolidate kar sakte hain. Yeh template OMD Labs distribution ke saath aata hai, isliye aapko aik ready-to-query Naemon core, RRD performance graphs, aur poora Thruk add-on ecosystem bhi milta hai baghair manual compilation ke.
Key features of Thruk
Multi-backend support
Query Naemon, Nagios, Icinga, and Shinken instances simultaneously and present them as one unified status view.
Bundled Naemon core
Ships with a working Naemon backend, RRD performance graphs, and Apache so the web UI has live data from the first boot.
Business processes
Group hundreds of low-level checks into logical business services that surface real impact instead of raw host noise.
SLA reporting
Generate availability, outage, and SLA reports in PDF or Excel directly from the web UI without external reporting tools.
REST API
Automate dashboards, downtimes, and acknowledgements through a documented REST API that mirrors every UI capability.
Mobile-friendly UI
Responsive dashboards aur aik mukammal mobile theme operators ko on-call hotay hue phone ya tablet se incidents ko triage karnay ki ijazat detay hain.
Why run Thruk on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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