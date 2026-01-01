Deploy SmokePing in one click installation.
Long-running latency and packet-loss monitor that visualizes network jitter and reachability as smokey RRD graphs.
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What you can build with SmokePing
SmokePing is a long-running latency monitor that probes targets at regular intervals and renders the results as smokey RRD graphs, where the band of colour around the median visualizes jitter and packet loss at a glance. Built by Tobias Oetiker (the author of MRTG and RRDtool), it has been the de facto network reachability tool for ISPs, hosting providers, and home labs for over twenty years.
Self-hosting SmokePing on your own VPS gives you a permanent vantage point for measuring how a fixed location sees the rest of the internet â€” useful for diagnosing ISP issues, comparing transit providers, watching SLA compliance for remote sites, and keeping a long-term record of how reachable your services are. The deployment ships with persistent volumes for both the configuration and the historical RRD database.
Key features of SmokePing
Smokey RRD graphs
Plot median latency with a coloured band that shows variance and packet loss in one image, making jitter and brownouts immediately visible.
Multiple probe types
Mix ICMP ping, TCP ping, DNS, HTTP, FPing, and Curl probes in one instance to monitor network paths and application reachability together.
Hierarchical targets
Group targets into tree-structured sections so dashboards stay readable when you monitor many hosts across regions, sites, or providers.
Threshold alerts
Trigger email or script-based alerts when a target crosses configurable loss or latency thresholds for a sustained period.
Master / slave probes
Run additional SmokePing nodes as slaves at remote vantage points and aggregate their results in the master UI for multi-location monitoring.
Long-term retention
Round-robin RRD databases keep daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly views with constant disk usage, ideal for spotting long-running degradations.
Why run SmokePing on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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