Up to 69% off for SigNoz

Deploy SigNoz with one-click installation.

OpenTelemetry-native APM that unifies distributed traces, metrics, and logs under one open-source platform.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.3,699/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy SigNoz with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for SigNoz

69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with SigNoz

SigNoz ایک فل اسٹیک اوپن سورس آبزرویبلٹی پلیٹ فارم ہے جو مقامی طور پر OpenTelemetry پر بنایا گیا ہے۔ یہ متعدد الگ تھلگ ٹولز — ایک ٹریسنگ بیک اینڈ، ایک میٹرکس اسٹور، اور ایک لاگ ایگریگیٹر — کو ایک ہی ایپلیکیشن سے بدل دیتا ہے جو ایک ہی UI میں تینوں سگنلز کو آپس میں جوڑتا ہے۔ انجینئرز بغیر ٹیبز تبدیل کیے یا ڈیٹا کو دستی طور پر جوڑے بغیر ایک سست ٹریس سے براہ راست متعلقہ لاگز اور انفراسٹرکچر میٹرکس پر جا سکتے ہیں۔

SaaS APM وینڈرز کے برعکس، SigNoz کو اپنے VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے تمام ٹیلی میٹری ڈیٹا آپ کے کنٹرول والے انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتا ہے، جس میں کسی تیسرے فریق کی طرف سے کوئی فی سیٹ قیمت یا ڈیٹا برقرار رکھنے کی حد نہیں ہوتی۔ ClickHouse اسٹوریج انجن زیادہ انڈجیشن والیوم پر بھی سوالات کو تیز بناتا ہے، اور مقامی OpenTelemetry سپورٹ کا مطلب ہے کہ کوئی بھی OTel-انسٹرومینٹڈ سروس وینڈر کے مخصوص SDKs کے بغیر ڈیٹا بھیجتی ہے۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of SigNoz

Distributed tracing

Visualize end-to-end request flows across services with flame graphs, span details, and P50/P95/P99 latency breakdowns.

Metrics monitoring

Ingest and query infrastructure and application metrics via OpenTelemetry, with dashboards and alert rules built in.

Log management

Centralize logs from all services, filter by trace context, and run full-text searches without a separate logging stack.

Correlated signals

Aik slow trace se correlated logs aur host metrics tak aik click mein jump karein — alag tools mein manual correlation ki zaroorat nahi.

OpenTelemetry native

Any service already instrumented with OTel SDKs sends data to SigNoz immediately, without vendor lock-in or custom agents.

Built-in alerting

Define threshold and anomaly alerts on any metric or trace signal and route notifications to Slack, PagerDuty, or webhooks.

Why run SigNoz on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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