Deploy SigNoz with one-click installation.
OpenTelemetry-native APM that unifies distributed traces, metrics, and logs under one open-source platform.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SigNoz
SigNoz ایک فل اسٹیک اوپن سورس آبزرویبلٹی پلیٹ فارم ہے جو مقامی طور پر OpenTelemetry پر بنایا گیا ہے۔ یہ متعدد الگ تھلگ ٹولز — ایک ٹریسنگ بیک اینڈ، ایک میٹرکس اسٹور، اور ایک لاگ ایگریگیٹر — کو ایک ہی ایپلیکیشن سے بدل دیتا ہے جو ایک ہی UI میں تینوں سگنلز کو آپس میں جوڑتا ہے۔ انجینئرز بغیر ٹیبز تبدیل کیے یا ڈیٹا کو دستی طور پر جوڑے بغیر ایک سست ٹریس سے براہ راست متعلقہ لاگز اور انفراسٹرکچر میٹرکس پر جا سکتے ہیں۔
SaaS APM وینڈرز کے برعکس، SigNoz کو اپنے VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے تمام ٹیلی میٹری ڈیٹا آپ کے کنٹرول والے انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتا ہے، جس میں کسی تیسرے فریق کی طرف سے کوئی فی سیٹ قیمت یا ڈیٹا برقرار رکھنے کی حد نہیں ہوتی۔ ClickHouse اسٹوریج انجن زیادہ انڈجیشن والیوم پر بھی سوالات کو تیز بناتا ہے، اور مقامی OpenTelemetry سپورٹ کا مطلب ہے کہ کوئی بھی OTel-انسٹرومینٹڈ سروس وینڈر کے مخصوص SDKs کے بغیر ڈیٹا بھیجتی ہے۔
Key features of SigNoz
Distributed tracing
Visualize end-to-end request flows across services with flame graphs, span details, and P50/P95/P99 latency breakdowns.
Metrics monitoring
Ingest and query infrastructure and application metrics via OpenTelemetry, with dashboards and alert rules built in.
Log management
Centralize logs from all services, filter by trace context, and run full-text searches without a separate logging stack.
Correlated signals
Aik slow trace se correlated logs aur host metrics tak aik click mein jump karein — alag tools mein manual correlation ki zaroorat nahi.
OpenTelemetry native
Any service already instrumented with OTel SDKs sends data to SigNoz immediately, without vendor lock-in or custom agents.
Built-in alerting
Define threshold and anomaly alerts on any metric or trace signal and route notifications to Slack, PagerDuty, or webhooks.
Why run SigNoz on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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