LibreNMS is a fully featured, GPL-licensed network monitoring system that auto-discovers your entire infrastructure over SNMP, CDP, LLDP, OSPF, BGP, and ARP. It supports thousands of device models from Cisco, Juniper, MikroTik, Arista, HPE, Fortinet, and many more out of the box, giving you per-port traffic graphs, alerting, and topology mapping without per-device licensing fees.

Self-hosting LibreNMS on your VPS keeps sensitive infrastructure telemetry on hardware you control, with no agent footprint on monitored devices. This deployment bundles LibreNMS with MariaDB, Redis, and a dedicated poller dispatcher container so polling and alerting keep running reliably alongside the web UI.