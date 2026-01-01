Deploy Jump in one click installation.
A self-hosted startpage and real-time status page that gives you instant access to all your favourite sites from a single, stylish dashboard.
Choose a VPS plan for Jump
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Jump
Jump is a lightweight, self-hosted startpage and real-time status monitor designed to keep all your important links organised in one place. Built with PHP and served as a single Docker container, it loads fast, stays secure, and requires no database or external dependencies to run. Sites can be defined manually via a JSON file, automatically discovered from running Docker containers, or a combination of both.
Jump supports custom background images and Unsplash integration, multi-language display, tag-based site categorisation, keyboard-driven search with configurable search engines, and optional Open Weather Map integration for local time and weather. Its clean, responsive design adapts to desktop and mobile, letting you reach any bookmarked service with a single click from any device.
Key features of Jump
Real-Time Status Monitoring
Jump checks the availability of every site on your dashboard and displays live status indicators so you know instantly if a service is down.
Docker Auto-Discovery
Automatically list running Docker containers as dashboard entries using container labels, keeping your startpage in sync with your infrastructure without manual updates.
Tag-Based Organisation
Group sites with tags and navigate between themed pages, keeping your most-used links visible on the home screen while longer lists stay neatly categorised.
Keyboard-Driven Search
Open the multi-engine search bar with Ctrl+Shift+/ and search Google, DuckDuckGo, Bing, or any custom engine without reaching for the mouse.
Custom Backgrounds and Weather
Use your own background images or connect Unsplash for random scenery, and add an Open Weather Map API key to display local time and current weather conditions.
Zero Database Required
Jump runs as a single container with no external database, making it trivially easy to deploy, back up, and move between servers.
Why run Jump on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.