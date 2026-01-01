Jump is a lightweight, self-hosted startpage and real-time status monitor designed to keep all your important links organised in one place. Built with PHP and served as a single Docker container, it loads fast, stays secure, and requires no database or external dependencies to run. Sites can be defined manually via a JSON file, automatically discovered from running Docker containers, or a combination of both.

Jump supports custom background images and Unsplash integration, multi-language display, tag-based site categorisation, keyboard-driven search with configurable search engines, and optional Open Weather Map integration for local time and weather. Its clean, responsive design adapts to desktop and mobile, letting you reach any bookmarked service with a single click from any device.