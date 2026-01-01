Icinga 2 is the modern successor to Nagios, rewritten in C++ for performance and built around a powerful configuration DSL, native REST API, and pluggable feature modules. It checks the availability of hosts, services, network devices, and applications, calculates state transitions and downtimes, and triggers notifications when something breaks â€” all backed by the thousands of existing Nagios-compatible plugins.

This template bundles Icinga 2 with Icinga DB, a Redis-backed sync daemon, and Icinga Web 2 so you get a complete monitoring stack with a modern dashboard out of the box. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps every alert, metric, and host inventory on infrastructure you control, with no per-host pricing or vendor lock-in.